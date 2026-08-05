ADOT MVD specialty license plates surpass 1 million in FY26

PHOENIX – For the first time, the number of active specialty license plates in Arizona have surpassed the one million mark in a single year.

To be precise, 1,001,188 specialty plates were purchased or renewed during Arizona’s fiscal year, July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

Reaching this milestone also means record proceeds for the charitable organizations that sponsor specialty plates. During the 2026 fiscal year, a record $15.8 million was collected and will be distributed among the 104 charitable options available.

Arizona’s specialty plates include professional sports teams like the Cardinals, Diamondbacks and Suns. There are tribal plates, educational plates, plates for golfers, a rock legend, military and veteran plates, and even a plate that celebrates Route 66.

“MVD is pleased to see the popularity grow for these plates designed to raise awareness and funds for charitable organizations in our communities,” MVD Director Michael Cryderman said. “Specialty license plates continue to be a fun way to personalize your vehicle, while supporting one of these uniquely Arizona organizations.”

Most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit organization. Personalization can be added for an additional $25 per year.

Specialty plates are authorized by the Arizona Legislature and have been offered since 1989. ADOT and law enforcement review plate designs before they’re made available to the public.

To view the options and order a specialty plate, visit azdot.gov/plates.