Roundabout construction begins at Cougar Trail Road and Newburn Heights Drive in Pulaski County

SALEM – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is beginning to mobilize for a road project to construct a single-lane roundabout at the junction of Route 611 (Newbern Road), Route 643 (Cougar Trail Road) and Route 1120 (Newbern Heights Drive) in Pulaski County. Drivers will begin to see some activity starting in August with construction underway in September.

In addition to the single-lane roundabout, the project also involves realigning all three roads and will include reinforced concrete around the island to enable larger vehicles to navigate the turns. Drainage improvements, including replacing the existing Goose Creek culvert beneath Newbern Road, are also included in the project.

Beginning around August 17, for residents who live on Route 1120 (Newbern Heights Drive), drivers will need to use the second entrance located about .5 mile south on Route 611 (Newbern Road). The first entrance near Route 643 (Cougar Trail Road) will be closed for the duration of the project.

During daytime hours between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and evening hours between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. the following morning, Monday through Friday, flaggers may control traffic and delays are possible. Flagging operations will not be in place during peak hours between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. In addition, drivers should also be alert to traffic shifts and changing traffic patterns while the roundabout is under construction. Message boards will alert drivers.

The new roundabout is expected to be open to traffic sometime in spring 2028. Once the roundabout is open, residual work in the area will be performed.

The purpose of the project is to enhance traffic flow, reduce delays, accommodate future growth and create safer vehicular movements. This junction experiences significant congestion, especially during peak travel times and around shift changes at the nearby Volvo plant. Roundabouts are more efficient and safer than traditional intersections.

The overall cost of this project is $13 million and Branch Civil, Inc. will be the contractor. It is expected to be completed in early summer 2028.