Ravensworth Road weekend closure in Annandale Aug. 7-10

ANNANDALE – Weather permitting, Ravensworth Road (Route 2864) between Braddock Road (Route 620) and John Marr Drive (Route 757) will be continuously closed to through traffic from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, until 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, for drainage pipe replacement, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Those needing to reach properties along Ravensworth Road will have access but will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement in either direction. The pipe is located on the north side of the Ravensworth Road and St. Michaels Lane intersection; during the closure, drivers will only be able to access St. Michaels Lane via the south side of the intersection.

Through traffic will be detoured via Braddock Road, Backlick Road (Route 617), and John Marr Drive back to Ravensworth Road. Drivers are asked to follow posted detour signs.

You can get traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.

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