The Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County Office of the Assessor of Property is reminding homeowners and business owners affected by Winter Storm Fern that less than 30 days remain to apply for Property Assessment Disaster Relief. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The relief program was made possible following the Metropolitan Council's passage of BL2026-1288, implementing Tennessee laws T.C.A. § 67-5-606(c) and T.C.A. § 67-5-603(d). The legislation provides qualifying residential, commercial, and tangible personal property owners with property assessment disaster relief when significant damage occurs following a Presidential Declaration of Emergency.

"We wanted to make sure this relief is available because fairness should not end when disaster strikes," said Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite. "Now, I want to ensure that every eligible property owner has the opportunity to receive the relief provided under this law. If your home or business sustained significant damage from Winter Storm Fern, I encourage you not to wait until the last minute to apply."

To qualify, a property must:

Sustain 50 percent or greater damage; and

Be uninhabitable or inoperable for at least 30 consecutive days.

Eligible property owners must complete either a:

Real Property Disaster Proration Application, or

Tangible Personal Property Disaster Proration Application

Applications are available on the Office of the Assessor of Property's website at PADCTN.org.

Following submission, the Assessor's Office will conduct periodic site visits to verify property conditions until:

A residence has been restored to a habitable condition; or

A business has resumed normal operations

If repairs are not completed by September 1, standard damage proration procedures established under Tennessee law will apply.

“Again, I want to thank the Tennessee General Assembly, the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers, the Comptroller of the Treasury and the Division of Property Assessments, Mayor Freddie O'Connell, and the Metropolitan Council for making this important relief available to Davidson County property owners,” says Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite.

Property owners with questions or who need assistance completing an application are encouraged to contact the Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County Office of the Assessor of Property as soon as possible by calling our office at 615-862-6080 or visiting our website at PADCTN.org.

To accurately identify, list, appraise, and classify all taxable properties to achieve fair and equitable values for the preparation and completion of the annual assessment roll in a timely manner, while educating property owners of the appraisal process and their options to appeal, as well as learn of available assistance programs.