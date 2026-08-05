Metro Public Health Department expands access to immunizations ahead of new school year

The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) is working to ensure all families are able to receive the vaccinations their children need ahead of the return to class. Expanded clinical hours and community-based pop-up clinics are scheduled throughout August to ensure students can receive all required and recommended vaccinations for the school year. Students are required to show proof of immunizations prior to kindergarten and 7th grade entry. Students new to MNPS are also required to show proof of immunization.

The Metro Public Health Department is offering expanded immunization hours at its three preventive health clinics through the end of August. Expanded immunization hours are specific to each MPHD location. Families with children in need of immunizations are encouraged to make an appointment by calling your location of choice.

Lentz Public Health Center

2500 Charlotte Ave

615-340-5607

Aug. 3 – Aug. 28

Monday-Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

East Public Health Center

1015 East Trinity Lane

615-862-7916

Aug. 4 – Aug. 25

Tuesdays only: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Woodbine Public Health Center

224 Oriel Ave

615-862-7940

Aug. 3 – Aug. 28

Monday through Thursday: 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

MPHD is also offering immunization clinics at community-based sites around Davidson County through its Mobile Services team. Immunizations and physicals at MPHD mobile clinics are designated for those with no health insurance, those with health insurance that does not cover immunizations, and those eligible for Tenncare. A full calendar of immunization and physical offerings is available at https://teamup.com/ksi7pgrxr7gpvmyc32.

Families in need of their immunization records can do so Monday through Friday between 8am and 4pm. The Immunization Records division is located on the second floor at the Lentz Public Health Center. Immunization requirements for students can be found at https://www.nashville.gov/departments/health/school-health/school-immunizations.