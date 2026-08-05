The Talk Awards Honors Automotive Businesses in Virginia for Outstanding Customer Service

Three automotive businesses in Virginia were recently recognized by the Talk Awards for continuously providing outstanding service to their customers.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three automotive businesses located in Virginia have been recognized for their customer service efforts, earning them each consecutive Talk Awards.DH Professional Window Tinting, LLC in Chesapeake provides window tinting for automotive, residential and commercial applications. Increasing privacy, glare reduction and UV protection, window tinting has many benefits. DH Professional Window Tinting is an approved installer of Kepler window films, offering stunning products that also help fight against the sun’s radiation. The company’s trained technicians have a keen eye for detail and provide top-quality, professional installation services, earning the business its second straight Talk Award . For more information, visit their Award Page atK & W Auto Body Inc. in Woodbridge is a certified, full-service body shop and collision center that has served the community for 25 years. The shop is certified by most major auto manufacturers and works with all insurance companies. They work with customers from helping to file the claim, towing, rental car to completed repairs, serving as a start-to-finish solution. K & W Auto Body is dedicated to serving customers with the best in auto body and paint repairs backed by excellent customer service. This dedication to customers has earned the business 16 consecutive Talk Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/k-and-w-auto-body-inc/ Lee Hill Auto Service in Fredericksburg is a veteran-owned-and-operated auto repair shop that has been providing comprehensive automotive services for more than 20 years. The shop works on all foreign and domestic vehicles, performing oil changes, tune ups, inspections, engine repair, transmission service, brake jobs and more. The team at Lee Hill is committed to fixing vehicles correctly the first time using quality parts and fair rates, ensuring that every vehicle leaves in a reliable state. To do that, they’ve invested in state-of-the-art diagnostic and repair equipment, which combines with years of hands-on experience by their technicians to ensure complete satisfaction. This has earned them 16 straight Talk Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/lee-hill-auto-service/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

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