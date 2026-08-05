Taxpayers in Webster Groves unknowingly funded trips to strip clubs for a former city employee according to a new report from State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick
08/05/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
A recently released investigation from State Auditor
Scott Fitzpatrick uncovers egregious misuse of city credit cards in Webster
Groves that includes charges made at adult entertainment establishments, a
cannabis store, an Airbnb rental, and other transactions that were personal in
nature. The investigation reveals how two former city employees were able to
get away with more than $4,300 in personal transactions in 2024 because of
significant weaknesses in the city's oversight of purchasing card activity.
"Our investigation uncovered brazen abuse by
former city employees who identified the city's significant weaknesses in
oversight and exploited those weaknesses for their own personal gain. The idea
that someone entrusted with overseeing taxpayer dollars would abuse that trust
to use city funds to pay for trips to strip clubs and to a cannabis shop is so
outrageous it's almost hard to believe, but the truth is the city's lax
oversight made it all too easy for this blatant abuse to occur," said
Auditor Fitzpatrick. "It's a step in the right direction that these
individuals no longer work for the city, have repaid a significant portion of
the funds they misused, and city officials indicate they have made changes to
procedures, but the city will continue to be vulnerable to this type of abuse
if officials do not remain diligent in overseeing the use of the city's
numerous purchasing cards."
The investigation conducted by Auditor Fitzpatrick's office
revealed an accountant formerly employed by the city used a city purchasing
card for personal transactions, totaling $884, from May to December 2024.
Purchases included rideshare services to and from work, a purchase at a
cannabis store, and charges at adult entertainment establishments. The former
employee has repaid $781 of the funds, but $103 is still owed to the city. The
investigation also found the former Finance Director made 61 credit card
purchases, totaling $3,522, from January through October 2024 that he labeled
"Inadvertent Personal Charge" on monthly transaction logs. Improper
and personal transactions included American Airlines, Airbnb, grocery stores,
local restaurants, and gas stations. The Finance Director submitted repayment
to the city in September and October 2024.
The review also found purchases that were not properly reported or
may not be prudent and necessary, including the Deputy City Manager's purchases of a personal office refrigerator
and Apple AirTags, and the former accountant's use of the purchasing card for
gas and oil rather than requesting a mileage reimbursement for city business in
violation of city procedures.
Fitzpatrick's report also notes that despite the inexcusable
behavior that led to the termination of the former accountant and the
resignation of the former Finance Director, the city violated its own personnel
policies to provide both individuals with additional benefits. The city paid
the Finance Director for sick leave after his resignation date, in violation of
city personnel policy, and paid the accountant until December 27, 13 days after
his termination. The city did not provide documentation to support these
decisions.
The report recommends the city strengthen purchasing card
oversight and ensure timely review of monthly statements; enforce purchasing
card policies, including prohibitions on personal use and paying sales tax; and
ensure policies governing office meals, food purchases, other discretionary
spending, and personnel policies are followed.
The full investigative summary is available here.
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