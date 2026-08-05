NV Dems Unveils Billboards Reminding Voters Joe Lombardo Refers to Donald Trump as His “Commanding Officer” While Nevadans Suffer From His Cost-Raising Agenda

Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to Nevada, the Nevada State Democratic Party is unveiling brand new billboards in the north and south reminding voters that Joe Lombardo caves to Trump every chance he gets — even calling him his “commanding officer” as Nevadans suffer under his cost-raising agenda.

Despite the president’s approval rating being underwater by double digits in Nevada, Lombardo has repeatedly praised Trump and refused to defend Nevadans against Trump. While Lombardo said Trump’s doing a “fantastic job” and his campaign falsely claimed “our economy is moving in the right direction,” Nevadans have paid an average of $2,900 more in total household costs since Trump took office.

NV Dems also rolled out an accountability hub laying out how Joe Lombardo and Donald Trump’s agenda has driven up food, gas, health care, and other everyday costs

Nevada State Democratic Party spokesperson Kate Sosland released the following statement:

“We won’t let Nevada voters forget that Joe Lombardo takes orders from his ‘commanding officer’ Donald Trump as he jacks up costs, guts health care, and worsens the cost of living crisis. Nevadans deserve better than a doormat for the most unpopular president in modern history, and that’s why Lombardo will be a one-term governor.”

Find billboard creative below:

Find projection locations below:

Las Vegas:

36°06’54.4″N 115°10’55.2”W

Sparks:

39°31’44.4″N 119°42’07.2″W

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