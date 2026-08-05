InTouch Credit Union Selects Kobalt Labs to Modernize Third-Party Risk Management

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InTouch Credit Union (ITCU), a member-owned financial cooperative serving more than 70,000 members, today announced its partnership with Kobalt Labs to modernize and strengthen its third-party risk management program. The initial rollout will streamline vendor due diligence by automatically reviewing hundreds of pages of information security documentation for security controls, reducing the manual effort required for one of the most document-intensive and technically complex components of the vendor lifecycle.As InTouch Credit Union continued to grow its vendor ecosystem, the Information Security team increasingly became the operational hub for third-party risk management - spending valuable time coordinating vendor intake, collecting documentation, and managing review workflows in addition to performing technical risk assessments. The credit union sought a platform that would streamline these processes while enabling security leaders to spend more time managing risk and less time managing administrative work.Kobalt's AI-native compliance platform transforms third-party risk management into a collaborative, organization-wide process. Contract owners can initiate vendor requests and submit documentation directly through the platform, shifting vendor intake and information collection closer to the business teams that own each relationship. Once documentation is received, Kobalt automatically analyzes vendor artifacts against ITCU's internal requirements, identifying gaps, extracting evidence, and generating review-ready findings across the entire review lifecycle."Protecting our members requires a thoughtful, consistent, and proactive approach to third-party risk," said Kent Lugrand, President/CEO, InTouch Credit Union. "We wanted a platform that would make vendor risk management a shared responsibility across the organization while giving our Information Security and Risk Management teams the tools to perform deeper, more consistent reviews without being overburdened by obligatory administrative work."InTouch Credit Union joins a growing number of credit unions implementing Kobalt alongside other AI-powered technologies to modernize back-office operations. By reducing administrative burden and automating routine work, these institutions are enabling their teams to spend more time on the work that matters most: serving members and strengthening communities.Unlike traditional vendor management platforms that primarily serve as systems of record, Kobalt performs substantive analysis of vendor documentation rather than simply storing it. By automatically reviewing hundreds of pages of technical documentation, the platform helps financial institutions identify missing controls, surface potential risks, and generate review-ready findings—dramatically reducing the effort required for information security reviews while improving consistency across the broader third-party risk management program.----About InTouch Credit UnionInTouch Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in Plano, Texas. Founded in 1974, ITCU serves more than 70,000 members across all 50 states and over 20 countries, providing consumer and business financial services with a focus on personalized service, innovation, and helping members achieve lifelong financial well-being. Learn more at https://www.itcu.org About Kobalt LabsKobalt Labs is the AI-native TPRM and compliance platform built for financial institutions. Kobalt eliminates the manual steps from third-party reviews of vendors and fintech partners by extracting critical evidence and highlighting gaps in supplied documentation within minutes. Always synced to evolving state and federal regulations, Kobalt gives teams instant clarity on compliance and third-party risk, delivering consistency and speed that manual work can’t match. Learn more at https://www.kobaltlabs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.