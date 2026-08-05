Fort Stewart Soldiers Can Now Use Meal Allowance at On-Post Exchange Restaurants

DALLAS — Soldiers at Fort Stewart can now use their Common Access Cards (CAC) for dietician-approved breakfast, lunch and dinner meals at Qdoba, Starbucks, Subway and Burger King.

The Army’s Flexible Eating & Expanded Program (FEED) launched Aug. 3, allowing Soldiers to use their daily meal entitlement for select meals at approved Exchange name brand restaurants.

Private Adriana Alvarado was among the first Soldiers to utilize the FEED program at the Exchange’s Fort Stewart Starbucks.

“It was really easy. I literally just scanned my CAC and got my meal,” Alvarado said. “Normally I’d have to schedule my day to ensure I could make it to the DFAC when they’re open. This offers much more convenience to choose where we want to eat and when.”

Approved FEED menu items at Exchange restaurants are determined by military dieticians. For example, a Soldier at Qdoba can select from three pre-approved meals, including grilled adobo chicken or Cholula hot and sweet chicken in their choice of burrito, quesadilla, nachos, tacos or salad with available queso, salsa and topping.

“Traditional dining facilities operate on set meal periods and have limited hours,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The FEED program leverages existing Exchange food operations to offer more flexible meal options, which supports Soldier readiness.”