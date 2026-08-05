2026 Primary Election Early Voting Begins on Saturday, August 8th

Supervisor of Elections, Denise LaVancher, would like to remind voters that early voting for the August 18th Primary Election will begin this Saturday, August 8, 2026, and run through Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Hernando County Early Vote Information

August 8-15, 2026 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Early Vote Sites - these locations are for Early Voting.

South Brooksville Community Center

601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Brooksville, FL 34601

601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Brooksville, FL 34601 East Hernando Branch Library

6457 Windmere Rd.

Brooksville, FL 34602

6457 Windmere Rd. Brooksville, FL 34602 Hernando County Utilities Building – Community Room

15365 Cortez Blvd. Brooksville, FL 34613

15365 Cortez Blvd. Brooksville, FL 34613 Spring Hill Branch Library

9220 Spring Hill Dr.

Spring Hill, FL 34608

(in between Mariner Blvd. and Waterfall Drive)

9220 Spring Hill Dr. Spring Hill, FL 34608 (in between Mariner Blvd. and Waterfall Drive) Supervisor of Elections Branch Office Forest Oaks Government Center

7443 Forest Oaks Blvd.

Spring Hill, FL 34606

Voters are allowed to bring their Vote-by-Mail ballot to drop off at an Early Vote site during days and hours of operation. A Secure Ballot Intake Station is provided at each location.

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