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2026 Primary Election Early Voting Begins on Saturday, August 8th

Supervisor of Elections, Denise LaVancher, would like to remind voters that early voting for the August 18th Primary Election will begin this Saturday, August 8, 2026, and run through Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Hernando County Early Vote Information
August 8-15, 2026 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Early Vote Sites - these locations are for Early Voting.

  • South Brooksville Community Center
    601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
    Brooksville, FL 34601

  • East Hernando Branch Library
    6457 Windmere Rd.
    Brooksville, FL 34602

  • Hernando County Utilities Building – Community Room
    15365 Cortez Blvd. Brooksville, FL 34613

  • Spring Hill Branch Library
    9220 Spring Hill Dr.
    Spring Hill, FL 34608
    (in between Mariner Blvd. and Waterfall Drive)

  • Supervisor of Elections Branch Office Forest Oaks Government Center
    7443 Forest Oaks Blvd.
    Spring Hill, FL 34606

 

Voters are allowed to bring their Vote-by-Mail ballot to drop off at an Early Vote site during days and hours of operation. A Secure Ballot Intake Station is provided at each location.

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2026 Primary Election Early Voting Begins on Saturday, August 8th

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