Empire State Development Announces Completion of $18.7 Million Expansion for Capital Equipment Manufacturer and Precision Optics Fabricator QED Technologies International in Monroe County

A Global Leader in Precision Optics and Advanced Finishing and Metrology Solutions, QED Technologies International Establishes World Class Optics Fabrication and Customer Experience center in the City of Rochester, Committing to Creating More Than 70 New Jobs

Creating Top-Quality, Next-Generation Opportunities is a Key Component of The Finger Lakes Region’s Comprehensive Strategy to Revitalize Communities and Grow the Economy

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Empire State Development (ESD) today announced that QED Technologies International, a leading manufacturer of advanced capital equipment for precision optics fabrication and metrology, and a precision optics fabricator, has completed a project that will expand its operations in Rochester, Monroe County. The expansion will support the creation of up to 72 new jobs over the next five years. ESD is providing up to $1.5 million for the project through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program. Monroe County, the City of Rochester and Greater Rochester Enterprise also offered assistance for the expansion. The total project cost has been placed at $18.7 million.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York State’s strategic investments continue to generate dividends and grow the Finger Lakes region’s globally renowned optics, photonics and imaging hub. Governor Hochul’s commitment to workforce development and next-generation jobs means that companies like QED Technologies International can continue to grow here, supported by a pipeline of tech talent with the skills needed to thrive.”

The company added up to 20,000 square feet to its University Avenue facility establishing a new research and development (R&D) center and expand its precision optics fabrication capabilities. The R&D center will focus on creating next-generation tools and processes that support QED’s products and innovation pipeline, while the fabrication division will continue producing world class precision optics.

By centralizing these functions, QED expects to accelerate the translation of R&D breakthroughs into advanced finishing and metrology equipment for the semiconductor, aerospace, and defense industries.

QED Technologies International, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Mohammadi said, “QED’s best work is still ahead of us, and this expansion is an important step toward that future. Founded in Rochester 30 years ago to build the machines that produce the world’s most precise optics that enable the most demand applications, QED has grown into one of the few companies capable of both manufacturing advanced systems and producing the optics themselves. Today, we’re investing in both capabilities with a new R&D center and expanded optics fabrication capacity. I want to thank Empire State Development, Monroe County, the City of Rochester, and Greater Rochester Enterprise for their partnership in helping us create more than 70 high-quality jobs while ensuring this work continues to grow in the community that has been our home since day one.”

Founded in Rochester in 1996, QED Technologies International designs and builds high-precision equipment for optics finishing and metrology and also fabricates advanced optical components. Its magnetorheological finishing (MRF) and subaperture stitching interferometry (SSI) technologies are used globally in critical industries. This expansion is critical to meet growing fabrication demand for precision optics technologies in the semiconductor, defense, and aerospace industries. The development of innovative new tools and the expansion of fabrication capabilities is essential to ensure the U.S. retains its competitive edge in these high-tech fields and to support critical national defense initiatives. Advanced optics, including those produced by QED Technologies, are integral to defense systems, directed energy, and space applications, making this project vital for national security.

The Finger Lakes Region is home to an incredibly rich ecosystem of forward-thinking optics industry entrepreneurs who are looking to grow their business. The region offers the University of Rochester's Institute of Optics, and Laboratory for Laser Energetics, Luminate NY, the world’s largest business accelerator for startup firms in the optics, photonics and imaging industries, the Rochester Institute of Technology, and Monroe Community College, the first U.S. community college to offer an associate degree in optical systems technology. The region is also home to more than 150 local OPI companies which employ 19,000 employees.

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “Rochester has long been a leader in the field of optics and QED’s expansion of operations will create dozens of much needed job opportunities for our talented specialists in the region. This expansion demonstrates that Monroe County continues to be a place that drives growth, opportunity, and innovation in the Finger Lakes and beyond.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson, “Thank you, QED Technologies International, for your continued investment in our regional economy. This expansion demonstrates the importance of strategic investments and partnerships for driving innovation, growing our economy and bolstering our workforce through a skilled talent pipeline in cutting-edge industries. I am proud to have QED Technologies in my district, pioneering the next-generation of precision optics and creating family-sustaining jobs that build on Rochester’s reputation as a hub of optics innovation and research.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, "QED Technologies is a global leader in precision optics, and this expansion ensures they will innovate and grow right here in our community. Thanks to continued strategic investments from Governor Hochul and Empire State Development and the support of COMIDA, this project will create high-paying, next-generation jobs for our highly skilled workforce and further strengthen Monroe County's economic future."

City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “I am extremely proud of the City of Rochester’s role in supporting this significant expansion of QED Technologies International, which will strengthen our region’s photonics, optics and imaging sector and create good-paying jobs for our residents. I want to thank CEO Michael Mohammadi and his team for making this investment, which amounts to a tremendous expression of faith in the economic potential of our entire region. Thank you as well to Governor Kathy Hochul, Empire State Development Commissioner Hope Knight, County Executive Adam Bello and all the partners who brought this investment to fruition.”

Matt Hurlbutt, president and CEO, Greater Rochester Enterprise said, "Greater Rochester, NY’s highly skilled workforce and fully integrated optics, photonics, imaging, and laser technologies ecosystem make it the ideal place for QED Technologies' new world-class optics fabrication and customer experience center. This expansion accelerates QED Technologies’ ability to develop technology critical to the semiconductor, aerospace, and defense sectors while creating high-caliber jobs here. GRE is proud to support QED Technologies’ continued growth in Rochester.”

For additional information about QED Technologies International, visit: https://qedmrf.com/.

Accelerating Economic Development in the Finger Lakes

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production, and advanced manufacturing. More information is available here. ​

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

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