Governor Hochul Announces $750,000 to Close Final Funding Gap for Pendragon Theatre

$11 Million Project — Supported by More Than $6.2 Million from the State — Positions the Theatre as a Cultural and Community Anchor

B-Roll of the Governor Visiting Pendragon Theatre Available Here

Photos of the Governor Visiting Pendragon Theatre Available Here

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced an additional $750,000 state investment to close the final funding gap for Pendragon Theatre. Earlier this year, the Governor announced the opening of Pendragon Theatre’s new downtown facility in Saranac Lake valued at more than $11 million. The additional funding for the new theatre at 56 Woodruff Street, where a vacant grocery store once stood, represents a significant investment in the region’s cultural infrastructure and a major milestone for one of the Adirondacks’ leading performing arts organizations.

“The Pendragon Theatre is a testament to what is possible when we prioritize the arts as a catalyst for downtown revitalization,” Governor Hochul said. “What was just a vacant grocery store in the middle of the Saranac Lake community was transformed into not only a performing arts space but also a year-round gathering space that residents and visitors can call home.”

The additional $750,000 state investment closes Pendragon Theatre’s final funding gap and provides the theatre with a permanent home designed to support expanded year-round programming, foster artistic development and increase access to live theatre for residents and visitors. The theatre serves as a cultural anchor in downtown Saranac Lake, contributing to ongoing revitalization efforts and supporting regional economic growth through increased tourism and local engagement.

The project was supported through a combination of public and private investment, including support from various state agencies, reflecting New York State’s continued commitment to strengthening arts and culture as key drivers of economic development. New York State provided more than $6.2 million to the project, including a $2.5 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, a $2 million Empire State Development Restore NY grant to the Village of Saranac Lake, a $500,000 ESD Market NY grant, a $750,000 discretionary grant from ESD, $400,000 via two New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Smart Growth grants and a $145,000 New York State Council on the Arts grant.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is making targeted investments that revitalize downtowns and strengthen the cultural fabric of our communities. Transforming a long-vacant site into a modern home for Pendragon Theatre ensures this dynamic performing arts hub will continue to drive year-round tourism and economic growth in Saranac Lake. ESD is proud to support this project and help keep the theatre a vital anchor for the Adirondack region for generations to come.”

Read the full press release here