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New A/C Battery Bank Pilot: Earn $50, while supporting Nantucket's Electric Grid

Eligible Nantucket residents and small businesses can receive a free plug-in battery power bank that works with any standard 120-volt window or portable air conditioner. During periods of peak summer electricity demand, the battery quietly powers the connected air conditioner, helping reduce strain on Nantucket's electric grid, while maintaining occupant comfort.

This pilot is designed to evaluate how distributed battery systems can improve local grid reliability, while providing backup power resilience benefits to participating customers.

Participants will receive a $50 incentive for the season and can keep the battery after the program. The program is free to participate, requires no installation, and only needs a Wi-Fi connection. Enrollment is limited to the first 50 eligible households and small businesses, so early registration is encouraged.

Learn more and enroll: my.everyelectric.com/nantucket
Questions? Email: nantucket@everyelectric.com

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New A/C Battery Bank Pilot: Earn $50, while supporting Nantucket's Electric Grid

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