Odenton Mortgage Advisor Marks 20 Years Helping More Than 1,000 Maryland Families Achieve Homeownership

John Shea

Local mortgage advisor has helped more than 1,000 Maryland families purchase or refinance a home, with a growing focus on veterans relocating to Fort Meade.

ODENTON, MD, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODENTON, Md., [DATE], 2026 – John Shea (NMLS #455896), Senior Mortgage Advisor with Bay Capital Mortgage Corporation, is celebrating 20 years in the mortgage industry. Since beginning his career in 2006, Shea has helped more than 1,000 families throughout Maryland purchase or refinance a home, originating more than $400 million in mortgage loans along the way.Based in Odenton and licensed in Maryland, Washington, DC, Virginia, and Florida, Shea has built a reputation for helping active duty service members, veterans, and surviving spouses relocate to nearby Fort Meade. Working alongside Bay Capital Mortgage's in house processing, underwriting, closing, and funding teams, Shea provides a streamlined mortgage experience for buyers navigating competitive markets and military PCS timelines."Twenty years has taught me that this business has never really been about mortgages. It's about helping people through one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives. Whether it's a first time homebuyer, a growing family, or a military family relocating to Fort Meade, I want every client to feel informed, confident, and know they have a trusted mortgage advisor they can count on long after closing. That's how I've built my business, one relationship at a time." — John SheaShea has been recognized as a member of Bay Capital Mortgage's Chairman's Club or President's Club every year since 2019, honoring the company's top performing loan officers. He has also been a preferred partner with Chesapeake Real Producers since 2019 and has earned more than 180 five star Google reviews, reflecting his commitment to outstanding client service and the long term relationships he has built with homebuyers, homeowners, and referral partners.Much of Shea's business comes from repeat clients and referrals, reflecting the long term relationships he has built throughout his career. In addition to serving homebuyers, he regularly publishes educational mortgage videos, articles, and homebuying resources to help consumers better understand the financing process before they begin their home search.Shea works with buyers throughout Anne Arundel County, including Odenton, Severn, Crofton, Millersville, Gambrills, Glen Burnie, Pasadena, and Annapolis, with a particular focus on veterans and military families relocating to Fort Meade for assignments with the National Security Agency (NSA), U.S. Cyber Command, and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). As part of his commitment to consumer education, he also offers a free Fort Meade Homebuyer Playbook that helps military buyers better understand VA financing, Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH), PCS planning, and the local homebuying process.As Shea begins his third decade in the mortgage industry, he plans to continue expanding his educational content while helping more families achieve homeownership and serving as a trusted mortgage resource for military families relocating to the Fort Meade area.About The John Shea Team at Bay Capital Mortgage The John Shea Team operates under Bay Capital Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #39610) in Odenton, Maryland. John Shea (NMLS #455896) has spent two decades helping homebuyers and homeowners navigate the mortgage process with confidence. The team specializes in VA, Conventional, FHA, and first time homebuyer financing throughout Maryland, Washington, DC, Virginia, and Florida. Learn more at JohnSheaMortgageLoans.com.Bay Capital Mortgage Corporation is an Equal Housing Lender. This release is not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or any other government agency.Media ContactThe John Shea Team at Bay Capital Mortgage1416 Annapolis Road, Suite BOdenton, MD 21113Phone: 410-562-2046Email: jshea@baycapitalmortgage.comWebsite: JohnSheaMortgageLoans.com

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