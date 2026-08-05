'Just Never Give Up': Never Give Up Day Launches a Global Movement

As August 18 approaches, a worldwide initiative invites people everywhere to walk for what matters and turn perseverance into a shared global celebration.

Movements don't begin when people agree. They begin when people believe. 'Just Never Give Up' is an invitation to believe that perseverance still has the power to change lives.” — Alain Horoit, Founder of Never Give Up Day

LOS ANGELES, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Never Give Up Day , the international celebration dedicated to perseverance and determination, has unveiled "Just Never Give Up," a new global campaign designed to unite people around one of humanity's most universal experiences: refusing to give up.Launching ahead of Never Give Up Day on August 18 , the initiative invites individuals, families, organizations, schools, businesses and communities around the world to celebrate perseverance—not as an extraordinary achievement reserved for a few, but as a daily choice made by millions.The campaign arrives at a time when resilience has become a defining theme across societies facing economic uncertainty, health challenges, personal loss and rapid social change. Rather than focusing on a single cause, "Just Never Give Up" celebrates every story of determination, recognizing that perseverance takes countless forms and belongs to everyone.At the heart of the campaign is the Walk for What Matters, a global invitation encouraging participants to dedicate a walk to a person, purpose, dream or cause they refuse to give up on. Whether walking for recovery, family, inclusion, education, mental health, opportunity or a lifelong ambition, participants will become part of a worldwide movement celebrating perseverance through action."Walking is one of humanity's most universal acts," said organizers. "When people walk for something that truly matters to them, they send a message that transcends language, culture and borders."Participants can create or join official walks, share their stories and connect with others through the global Walk for What Matters platform, where communities around the world are expected to participate on August 18.The campaign also reflects the continued international growth of Never Give Up Day, which has earned official recognition through proclamations from numerous cities across North America while attracting support from athletes, community leaders, organizations and ambassadors who share a commitment to inspiring resilience.Unlike awareness campaigns centered on a single issue, "Just Never Give Up" embraces every journey. It celebrates people living with disabilities, cancer survivors, caregivers, first responders, entrepreneurs, teachers, students, parents, healthcare workers, veterans, athletes and countless others whose determination often goes unnoticed but inspires those around them every day.Organizers hope the campaign will help establish August 18 as the world's annual celebration of perseverance, encouraging people not only to reflect on their own journeys but also to recognize and celebrate the perseverance of others.Statement from Founder Alain Horoit:"Every one of us knows someone who refused to give up. Sometimes that person is a loved one. Sometimes it is someone we have never met. Sometimes it is ourselves.'Just Never Give Up' was created to celebrate those people. Not because life has been easy, but because they kept moving forward when giving up seemed easier.On August 18, we are inviting the world to walk—not because everyone walks the same way, but because everyone has something worth walking for. Every step becomes a tribute to perseverance. Every story becomes a source of hope. Together, those stories create something far bigger than a campaign. They create a global movement."Since its creation, Never Give Up Day has evolved into an international initiative dedicated to recognizing determination as one of humanity's defining strengths. Every August 18, people across countries and communities are encouraged to celebrate the courage to continue, the resilience to overcome adversity and the belief that progress is always possible.This year's campaign carries a simple message with universal meaning:Just Never Give Up.Because every journey of perseverance deserves to be seen.Because every act of determination deserves to be celebrated.Because someone, somewhere, may find the strength to keep going simply by seeing that someone else never gave up.

Never Give Up Day

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