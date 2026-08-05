Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal issues statement on Medical Aid in Dying Act (MAID) going into effect
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 5, 2026
Contact: Liam Horan, [email protected] | 646-939-1263
NEW YORK, NY – Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal issued the following statement on the Medical Aid in Dying Act (MAID) going into effect:
Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said: “Today, New York’s Medical Aid in Dying Act officially goes into effect. As a State Senator, I was proud to sponsor this legislation, which is supported by over 70% of New Yorkers and a broad coalition of doctors, nurses, patients, and legal advocates.
“Terminally ill New Yorkers with fewer than six months to live deserve the right to die with dignity. I’m deeply grateful to the hundreds of patients, families, physicians, and faith leaders who bravely shared their stories and helped shape and deliver this legislation.
“Today is a historic day for compassion, dignity, and personal autonomy in New York State.”
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