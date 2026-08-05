American Marketing Association Releases New Report: The AMA State of Marketing Careers Report

Navigating the Era of AI Agents

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) released today its 2026 State of Marketing Careers Report, a comprehensive analysis detailing how artificial intelligence is fundamentally restructuring marketing jobs, required skill sets, and team frameworks. The report provides an in-depth look at how marketing jobs, skills, and teams are shifting in the age of AI agents.This new report highlights a critical juncture for the profession: while AI is streamlining operational tasks, it is simultaneously creating a “mismatch” between what marketers perceive as important and what the market reality demands.“The signals are there, and the data in this report makes them hard to ignore,” said Bennie F. Johnson, CEO of the AMA. “The gap between what marketers think matters and what the evidence says is one of the most striking findings in this research.”Key Findings Include:• The role of the marketer is shifting from manual execution, such as writing content or managing social media, to orchestration. AI now handles the execution-heavy tasks, while humans are responsible for setting parameters, maintaining quality standards and making judgment calls.• As AI enables smaller teams to achieve more, the demand for hyper-specialized roles is compressing in favor of AI-powered generalists who can oversee multiple facets of marketing.• The report identifies a concerning trend of marketers rating human skills like adaptability, collaboration, and critical thinking as less important in 2026 than they did in 2025, despite these being the very capabilities AI cannot replace.• While marketing jobs have seen a recent dip compared to pre-pandemic levels, demand for senior leadership and strategic roles remains steady, suggesting organizations are prioritizing decision-makers over operational staff.“This is not a report to add to the noise of AI, but to give marketers and marketing leaders the specific insights, honest assessments, and practical guidance they need to move forward with clarity,” added Johnson.To provide professionals with a clear roadmap for career longevity, the report introduces the AI Disruption Map, which evaluates core marketing capabilities using Stanford University’s Human Agency Scale (HAS). This spectrum ranges from H1 (fully automatable by AI) to H5 (requiring continuous human involvement). The analysis reveals that rules-based, repetitive disciplines like email marketing, SEO, and paid media face the highest disruption. To counter this, the report outlines a practical blueprint for how workers can proactively build and protect their skills. Rather than relying on traditional one-and-done degrees, professionals are urged to treat their development as an ongoing work-in-progress, focusing on a portfolio of demonstrable skills and expertise. By mastering H3 collaboration zones like content making and data storytelling, where human-AI partnerships actively outperform either party working alone, marketers can build strategic fluidity required to remain indispensable.Highlighting the remarkable depth of this research, the study represents a comprehensive mixed methods analysis that synthesizes survey data from over 1,400 marketing practitioners, interviews with thought leaders in the field, and secondary market data. Far from a superficial industry overview, the report functions as a practical guide for an industry currently operating under heavy ambiguity.The 2026 AMA State of Marketing Report equips professionals with the market insights and foresight needed to navigate a shifting field, and gives teams practical steps they can take to close the AI adoption gap and stay ahead in their industry and in their careers.The full 2026 State of Marketing Careers report is available at ama.org. ###About the American Marketing Association (AMA)As the leading global professional marketing association, the AMA is the essential community for marketers. From students and practitioners to executives and academics, we aim to elevate the profession, deepen knowledge, and make a lasting impact. The AMA is home to five premiere scholarly journals including: Journal of Marketing (1), Journal of Marketing Research (2), Journal of Public Policy and Marketing (3), Journal of International Marketing (4), and Journal of Interactive Marketing (5). Our industry-leading training events and conferences define future forward practices, while our professional development and PCMprofessional certification (6) advance knowledge. With 70 chapters and a presence on 350 college campuses across North America, the AMA fosters a vibrant community of marketers. The association's philanthropic arm, the AMA’s Foundation (7), is inspiring a more diverse industry and ensuring marketing research impacts public good.AMA views marketing as the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large. You can learn more about AMA’s learning programs and certifications, conferences and events, and scholarly journals at AMA.org: https://www.ama.org/ (1) - https://www.ama.org/journal-of-marketing/ (2) - https://www.ama.org/journal-of-marketing-research/ (3) - https://www.ama.org/journal-of-public-policy-marketing/ (4) - https://www.ama.org/journal-of-international-marketing/ (5) - https://www.ama.org/journal-of-interactive-marketing/ (6) - https://www.ama.org/certifications/ (7) - https://www.ama.org/about-ama-foundation/ ###CONTACT:

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