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2025-002 State of California

As required by Government Code section 8543 et seq., the California State Auditor (State Auditor) presents this audit report addressing the review of the State of California’s internal controls and compliance with federal laws and regulations for the year ended June 30, 2025. The State Auditor contracted with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP (CLA) to perform this audit for fiscal year 2024–25.

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2025-002 State of California

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