Ahead of First Day of Classes, Trump’s Affordability Crisis Is Forcing Maryland Families To Pay More for School Supplies or Cut Back

With no end in sight to Donald Trump and Republicans’ affordability crisis, Maryland families gearing up for back-to-school shopping are being forced to spend more or cut back on supplies for their children as prices soar.

According to recent data, 50% of parents throughout the country say they are cutting back on other expenses to afford their back-to-school shopping. While many families head to discount stores and search for the best bargain deals, 45% of parents say they plan to take on debt in order to afford back-to-school necessities — a clear sign that working families are struggling to make ends meet in Trump’s unaffordable America.

From groceries and gas to clothes and school supplies, costs have gone up on just about everything since Republicans took control of the White House. The average U.S family will now spend nearly $4,000 per child for the 2026–27 school year — a full 10.7% jump from last year. Home-packed school lunches will cost U.S. families $3,800 this school year, up $400 from last year. Maryland families driving their kids to school will also feel pain at the pump as gas continues to average over $4.00 per gallon nationwide. Thanks to Trump’s unpopular and unnecessary war with Iran that’s skyrocketing fuel costs, families getting ready for college move-in day will spend even more on moving costs — from cardboard boxes and shipping fees to flights.

In response, Maryland Democratic Party Chair Steuart Pittman released the following statement:

“Instead of Maryland families feeling excited and ready for a brand new school year, they’re worried about how they’ll afford classroom supplies, clothes, school lunches, and other back-to-school essentials for their children. Donald Trump said he would lower costs, yet our families are taking on debt and stretching their wallets, all thanks to his cost-spiking, unaffordable agenda. While Trump and Maryland Republicans continue to give handouts to billionaires and ignore the affordability crisis they created, Democrats are fighting hard to lower costs and ensure all Maryland families have what they need for their kids to have a successful school year.”

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