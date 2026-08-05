Old Ridge Road Construction and Lane Closures Beginning August 6, 2026

AUTAUGA COUNTY, PRATTVILLE, AL. – Autauga County and the City of Prattville are advising motorists of upcoming traffic impacts on Old Ridge Road as construction continues on the joint roadway improvement project

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, Old Ridge Road will be temporarily closed from 1143 Old Ridge Road to Valridge West through Friday, August 7. During construction, inspectors identified unexpected base failures beneath the roadway that must be repaired before the widening project can continue.

Following the completion of these repairs, the road widening project will resume. During this phase of construction, one lane of Old Ridge Road will be closed during the following periods:

August 10–14

August 17–21

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes whenever possible, allow additional travel time, and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. Please be alert for changing traffic patterns and follow all posted signs and directions from construction personnel.

This project is a collaborative effort between Autauga County and the City of Prattville to improve roadway safety and enhance traffic flow for residents and visitors.

We appreciate the public's patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed. These temporary inconveniences will help provide a safer and more efficient roadway for everyone who travels through Autauga County.







