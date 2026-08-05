Board of Elections Will Close at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, Reopen Aug. 7 at 8 a.m.
The Cumberland County Board of Elections will close at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7
The Board of Elections will close early for staff training and development.
The Board of Elections is located in the E. Newton Smith Center at 227 Fountainhead Lane, Fayetteville. Normal office hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to cumberlandcountync.gov/elections (https://www.cumberlandcountync.gov/departments/election-group/elections) or call 910-678-7733.
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