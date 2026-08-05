Propellus Capital Partners, Inc. Launches $20 Million Series A Preferred Stock Facility to Fuel Growth

Propellus

Newly formed subsidiary of Propellus Inc. (PRPS) targets up to $20 million in capital-efficient financing over 15 months; Closes Initial $3.5 Million Tranche

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propellus Capital Partners, Inc. Launches $20 Million Series A Preferred Stock Facility to Fuel Receivables Financing Growth ; Closes Initial $3.5 Million TrancheNewly formed subsidiary of Propellus Inc. (OTC PINK: PRPS) targets up to $20 million incapital-efficient growth financing over 15 monthsPropellus Inc. (OTCBB:PRPS)Propellus Inc. (OTC PINK: PRPS), an Oklahoma corporation and alternative finance company that specializes in assisting small businesses with their cash flow needs, today announced the formation of Propellus Capital Partners, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary formed to support the growth of the Company's merchant cash advance business through a private placement of newly created Series A Convertible Preferred Stock.Under the terms of the private placement, Propellus Capital Partners may issue up to $20,000,000 of Series A Preferred Stock to an investment vehicle, in monthly tranches, to be funded at the investor's discretion over a 15-month period. The Company has received proceeds of $3,500,000 marking the initial closing of the facility."This facility gives us a capital-efficient way to immediately grow both our income statement and our balance sheet, without diluting our common shareholders through a typical equity raise. This increase in available capital will enable us to scale our operations by eight to ten-fold," said Ralph Johnson, CEO of Propellus Inc.The Series A Preferred Stock carries a cumulative dividend and is convertible into shares of Propellus Inc. common stock. The Company has the sole option to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, at par value beginning four years after issuance, upon 30 days' written notice, and the Investor shall have the option to convert its Preferred Stock into PRPS common shares at the greater of $2.00 per share or 20% below the 20 day average trading price at the time of conversion. In addition, with the purchase of every $1,000,000 of Series A Preferred stock in the Company, Investor shall receive 25,000 purchase warrants for the purchase of the Parent Company’s common shares at an exercise price of $3.00 per share. Such warrants shall expire 5 years after issuance.About Propellus Capital Partners, Inc.: Propellus Capital Partners, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Propellus Inc. (OTC PINK: PRPS), formed to raise growth capital for the Company's merchant cash advance business through the issuance of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, providing a capital-efficient path to growth that builds shareholder equity without triggering immediate dilution to PRPS shareholders.About Propellus Inc.: Propellus Inc. is an Oklahoma corporation (OTC PINK: PRPS) and alternative finance company specializing in cash flow solutions for small businesses. The company offers financing ranging from $20,000 to $125,000, including payroll advances, merchant cash advances, accounts receivable factoring, short-term lines of credit, and other loan products.Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated funding, structure, and use of the Series A Preferred Stock facility described herein. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the investor's discretion to fund or not fund subsequent tranches, market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Propellus Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.Investor/Media Contact:Investor RelationsPropellus, Inc.+1 212-220-9755info@propelluscorp.com

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