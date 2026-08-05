Waterway Users Urged to Boat Smart to Avoid Propeller Strikes, Other Risks on the Water

August 5, 2026

NRP patrol boats and fire and rescue boats respond to a vessel fire on the Potomac River in St. Mary’s County on August 30, 2025. Ignition of fuel vapors is the leading cause of vessel fires in Maryland. Maryland DNR photo.

To avoid serious propeller strike accidents and other preventable boating injuries, the Natural Resources Police is providing an overview of safety steps boaters and other waterway users should follow when spending time underway.

“Our top priority is ensuring all boaters make it home safely at the end of the day,” said Col. Orlando Lilly, NRP Superintendent. “We’ve seen a concerning number of boating injuries occur this season; these are accidents that can happen in an instant and can often be preventable through simple safety practices.”

In July, officers responded to calls for injuries caused by accidental propeller strikes in the South River in Anne Arundel County, the Potomac River in Charles County, and Still Pond Creek in Kent County.

Injuries caused by boat propellers can be particularly dangerous, as a typical three-blade propeller running at 3,200 rpm can inflict up to 160 cuts in one second. According to the U.S. Coast Guard’s 2024 Recreational Boating Statistics Report, there were 169 propeller strike incidents nationwide in 2024, resulting in 30 deaths. Injuries caused by propeller strikes in Maryland trend lower than the national average, with just three U.S. Coast Guard reported instances in the five-year period from 2020 to 2024.

NRP encourages all boaters to follow these critical safety practices to reduce the risk of you or someone you know being injured by a boat propeller:

NRP issues guidance to remain safe when boating and swimming in close proximity to boat propellers, which have caused injuries to three people in Maryland this year. Maryland DNR photo.

Always use your engine cutoff switch (ECOS) by attaching the engine cutoff switch lanyard whenever operating a vessel. If the operator is thrown from the helm, the engine will stop, reducing the risk of runaway boats and propeller injuries.

Look before you turn the key. Before starting the engine, make certain the area around the boat is completely clear of swimmers, divers, paddlecraft, and anyone in the water.

Never board or exit a boat while the engine is running. A propeller can rotate even when the engine is in neutral. Always shut the engine completely off before anyone enters or leaves the water, boards the vessel, or moves to/from a tube, wakeboard, or water skis.

Exercise extra caution around the stern. Keep passengers away from the back of the boat whenever the engine is operating and account for everyone in the water before shifting into gear.

Do not ride on the edge of a boat – bow riding, or sitting on the edge of a moving boat, is dangerous and against the law in Maryland — always ride inside the boat.

Another safety hazard can occur before reaching the open water. NRP continues to investigate fuel vapor-related boat explosions that happened shortly after fueling in two instances earlier this month. Four people were injured when a boat erupted into flames in Bodkin Creek in Pasadena on July 3, while another boat explosion injured nine people on the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal in Chesapeake City on July 4. In 2025, eight boating accidents were reportedly caused by ignition of fuel vapors, up from seven in 2024.

Gasoline vapors are heavier than air and can accumulate in a vessel’s bilge. It takes only a single spark to ignite those vapors, potentially causing a catastrophic explosion.

To reduce the risk of fire or explosion:

Run your bilge blower for at least four minutes after fueling before starting the engine.

Open the engine compartment and check for fuel vapors. Before turning the ignition key, open the engine hatch and smell for gasoline. If you detect the odor of fuel, do not start the engine. Investigate the source of the leak and correct the problem before operating the vessel.

Follow safe fueling procedures. Turn off engines and electrical equipment while fueling, extinguish all smoking materials, and ensure passengers remain off the vessel or away from the fueling area whenever possible.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police reminds all boaters to wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket, avoid operating a vessel while impaired by alcohol or drugs, monitor weather conditions, and file a float plan whenever possible.