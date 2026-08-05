Attorney General Jackley Joins National Coalition Urging Congress To Strengthen Federal Hemp Reforms

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 34 other Attorneys General in urging Congress to maintain the November 2025 federal redefinition of hemp.

In a letter sent to congressional leadership and the chairs of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees, the coalition thanked Congress for closing the loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill that allowed unregulated intoxicating hemp products to proliferate nationwide. The coalition also urged lawmakers to ensure the new definition remains in effect.

“Reopening the loophole increases youth access to intoxicating hemp products,” said Attorney General Jackley. “As Attorney General, I remain committed to safeguarding South Dakotans and ensuring hemp-related regulations reflect both common‑sense protections and the intent of Congress in establishing a safe and orderly hemp market.”

By joining this coalition, South Dakota stands with other states in supporting a consistent national regulatory framework that protects consumers, strengthens enforcement clarity, and preserves legitimate agricultural and industrial hemp markets.

Other Attorneys General who are part of the letter are from: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The letter to Congress is attached: https://media.ark.org/ag/FINAL-Letter-to-Congress-Hemp-2026.pdf

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