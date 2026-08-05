Contract Awarded for Next Phase of Infrastructure for RFW Industrial Park

Hanjung America is building an approximately 435,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at Riverfork West Industrial Park.

The City of Huntington continues to invest in new infrastructure to support development at the Riverfront West Industrial Park (RFW).

At its regular meeting on Monday, August 3, the Board of Public Works & Safety awarded a contract for the next phase of infrastructure improvements. Fort Wayne-based Fox Contractors placed the sole bid to add a lift station and sanitary sewer service to the remaining lots at the industrial park, where Hanjung America has new manufacturing facilities under construction.

Fox’s bid was for $647,283.50.

Hanjung America is building a 435,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at RFW. Operations are expected to begin in summer 2027 with an initial workforce of more than 300.

Hanjung’s long-term plans for the site include constructing multiple buildings on the 133 acres it acquired at RFW. The company expects full employment in Huntington to reach more than 440 jobs earning an average wage of more than $28 per hour.

The City of Huntington is also finishing installation of a second water main to serve RFW, adding system redundancy.

About Riverfork West

Riverfork West (RFW) is a new industrial park in southwest Huntington, Ind., developed through a partnership between the City of Huntington and Huntington County United Economic Development. Located at the intersection of State Road 9 and West 200 North, RFW offers about 170 acres for development and sits across the street from the original Riverfork Industrial Park, which is fully built out. CSP, previously known as Teijin Automotive and the first tenant at Riverfork West, opened in 2024.