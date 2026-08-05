Earnest Homes Expands Property Management and Real Estate Asset Management Services Across the South Bay

South Bay Property Management

Los Angeles Property Management Company Now Serving Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Rolling Hills Estates, Palos Verdes, and Torrance

Earnest Homes protects rental investments with expert management and qualifying $5,000 pet damage and eviction protection through our Platinum and Diamond plans.” — Jesse Sasomsup

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earnest Homes, a Southern California residential property management and real estate asset management company, announced the expansion of its operations into Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Rolling Hills Estates, Palos Verdes, and Torrance, effective August 1, 2026.The expansion brings Earnest Homes’ technology-driven platform, asset management approach, and owner protection programs to rental property owners throughout the South Bay.“Successful property management requires more than overseeing daily operations,” said Jesse Sasomsup, President and Broker of Earnest Homes. “Every leasing, maintenance, and management decision can affect the long-term value of a rental property. Our goal is to protect our clients’ assets, reduce unnecessary risk, and deliver a transparent management experience supported by technology, systems, and local market expertise.”An Asset Management Approach for South Bay OwnersRental property owners in the newly served communities can now access Earnest Homes’ residential property management and real estate asset management services.The company’s approach helps owners position properties competitively, reduce vacancy, attract qualified residents, coordinate maintenance, maintain accurate records, navigate California rental regulations, and protect long-term property value. Earnest Homes combines local market knowledge with professional systems to give owners greater visibility and confidence.An Innovative Value PropositionQualifying clients may receive up to a $5,000 Pet Damage Guarantee and up to a $5,000 Eviction Protection Guarantee. Earnest Homes also offers no early termination fees, 360-degree move-in and move-out inspections, comprehensive tenant screening, real-time owner portal access, detailed financial reporting, online payment and maintenance portals, and professional lease administration.Earnest Homes has maintained a historical eviction rate of less than 1 percent. Past performance does not guarantee future results.The Pet Damage Guarantee is designed to provide additional protection when an approved resident’s pet causes qualifying damage beyond the security deposit. The Eviction Protection Guarantee is designed to help reduce qualifying eviction-related financial exposure.The $5,000 Pet Damage Guarantee and $5,000 Eviction Protection Guarantee are available only to qualifying clients enrolled in Earnest Homes’ Platinum and Diamond Property Management Plans. Coverage is subject to terms, conditions, exclusions, eligibility requirements, documentation requirements, and coverage limitations. Owners should review the applicable management agreement and program terms for complete details.Comprehensive Residential Property ManagementEarnest Homes manages single-family rental homes, luxury residences, condominiums, townhomes, apartment communities, individually owned investment properties, and residential portfolios.Services include rental market analysis, pricing recommendations, professional marketing, tenant screening and placement, rent collection, maintenance coordination, lease administration, inspections, financial reporting, and support with applicable California rental housing requirements.Earnest Homes considers how management decisions may affect rental income, expenses, physical condition, resident experience, risk exposure, and long-term value.Technology-Driven Management with Personalized ServiceProperty owners receive access to an online portal for financial reports, property updates, maintenance information, and management documents. Residents can make rent payments, submit maintenance requests, and communicate with the management team online.Earnest Homes also uses 360-degree documentation during applicable move-in and move-out inspections, creating a detailed record of property condition and helping all parties understand changes during a tenancy.Local Expertise in a Complex Rental MarketRental property ownership in Southern California is increasingly complex because of evolving state laws, local ordinances, maintenance costs, and city-specific rental requirements.Earnest Homes monitors developments involving California landlord-tenant laws, Fair Housing requirements, security deposits, rent increases, eviction procedures, local rent control ordinances, just-cause protections, required disclosures, and habitability obligations. Because rules may differ by city, property type, construction date, and tenancy, Earnest Homes uses a property-specific approach.Expanded South Bay Property Management ServicesIn Manhattan Beach, Earnest Homes manages single-family homes, luxury residences, condominiums, townhomes, and other residential investments. In Hermosa Beach, services include leasing, resident communication, rent collection, maintenance coordination, inspections, and reporting.In Redondo Beach, the company serves owners of single-family rentals, condominiums, townhomes, luxury homes, and apartment properties. Owners in Rolling Hills Estates can access rental analysis, tenant placement, lease administration, maintenance coordination, and inspections.In Palos Verdes, Earnest Homes provides personalized management for luxury homes and other high-value residential properties. Torrance owners can receive tenant placement, rent collection, maintenance coordination, lease administration, inspections, reporting, and regulatory support.Serving Greater Los AngelesIn addition to the South Bay, Earnest Homes serves Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood, Pasadena, Glendale, Santa Monica, the San Fernando Valley, Van Nuys, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Simi Valley, Burbank, Marina del Rey, Venice, Westside Los Angeles, Porter Ranch, Silver Lake, Studio City, Pacific Palisades, Northridge, Brentwood, Santa Clarita, Los Feliz, and North Hollywood.Whether an owner has a luxury residence in Manhattan Beach, a condominium in Hermosa Beach, a rental home in Redondo Beach, a high-value property in Palos Verdes, an apartment building in Torrance, or a portfolio throughout Greater Los Angeles, Earnest Homes provides professional management supported by established systems and local expertise.About Earnest HomesEarnest Homes is a full-service residential property management and real estate asset management company serving homeowners, landlords, and investors throughout Los Angeles County and surrounding Southern California communities.The company specializes in single-family homes, luxury residences, condominiums, townhomes, apartment buildings, and residential investment portfolios. Earnest Homes is known for technology-driven systems, personalized service, transparent communication, comprehensive documentation, and innovative owner protection options.Property owners may visit www.theearnesthomes.com or contact Earnest Homes to schedule a complimentary property management consultation.Important DisclosureThe Pet Damage Guarantee and Eviction Protection Guarantee are not included with every management plan. Coverage of up to $5,000 is available only to qualifying clients enrolled in the Platinum or Diamond Property Management Plan and is subject to the applicable management agreement, eligibility requirements, exclusions, conditions, documentation requirements, and coverage limitations.The guarantees are not insurance products. Past performance, including historical eviction rates, does not guarantee future results.

Earnest Homes Property Management

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