SquarePet to Showcase Continued North American Growth at SuperZoo 2026

We're proud of the momentum we've built across North America and remain committed to supporting the independent pet channel with innovative nutrition, exceptional service, and strong partnerships.” — Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet, a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium pet nutrition products, today announced its participation in SuperZoo 2026, taking place August 12–14 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #4161 to meet the SquarePet team.

Over the past year, SquarePet has continued to expand its retail footprint, strengthen its national sales organization, and invest in strategic partnerships throughout North America. The company has broadened its field sales coverage, welcomed experienced industry professionals to its growing team, and continued to support independent pet retailers with premium, veterinarian-formulated nutrition backed by exceptional customer service.

Visitors to Booth #4161 will have the opportunity to meet the SquarePet leadership and sales teams, learn more about the company's complete portfolio of dry foods, canned diets, and treats, and discuss new retail and distribution opportunities.

"SuperZoo is always a great opportunity each year to connect face-to-face with the retailers and partners who have helped build the SquarePet brand," said Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of SquarePet. "We're proud of the momentum we've built across North America and remain committed to supporting the independent pet channel with innovative nutrition, exceptional service, and strong partnerships. We look forward to sharing what's ahead for SquarePet and continuing to build on that success."

Throughout the three-day event, the SquarePet team will be available to discuss category trends, merchandising opportunities, product education, and strategies for helping retailers grow their pet nutrition business through differentiated, veterinarian-formulated products.

About SquarePet

SquarePet is a 100% family-owned company dedicated to advancing pet health through premium, veterinarian-formulated nutrition. The company brings together pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to develop innovative diets designed to support the long-term health and well-being of dogs and cats of all breeds and life stages. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com.

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