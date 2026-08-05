Updated Project Portal Makes Project Info, Schedules & Documents Easier to Navigate

(August 5, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration this week unveiled its enhanced and updated Project Portal, increasing the transparency and accessibility of the agency’s online interactive database that provides in-depth and up-to-date information on state highway projects across Maryland to the public.



The redesigned Project Portal features a fresh and streamlined look, an enhanced listing of projects by county or by interactive map, and an easy-to-navigate structure that allows the public to more effectively find critical project information impacting their communities. Customers can find the latest information on planning, design and construction activities, download documents and public meeting presentations, view maps and photos and provide feedback on projects.

“Updating our popular Project Portal is an important step in our mission to make information transparent, accessible and user-friendly for our customers,” said State Highway Administrator Will Pines. “I know our Project Portal is an important resource because I use it myself. I’m proud of the work our team has accomplished to make the Project Portal a one-stop-shop for project information.”

Initially launched in 2020, the State Highway Administration’s Project Portal has proven to be a vital 24/7 public resource. Over the past year alone, Portal pages had more than 177,000 unique users and more than 481,000 views.

The updated Project Portal includes work from major bridge and highway construction projects, safety-focused vulnerable road user safety projects and critical system preservation projects that keep Maryland’s highway system in a state of good repair. More information about the Project Portal can be found in the FAQs​.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, news and travel information, go to the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.​