Treasurer Stacy Garrity Highlights Importance of Strong State-Local Partnership at Annual County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania Conference

Pocono Manor, PA - Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity joined county leaders from across the Commonwealth yesterday at the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) Annual Conference to discuss the important partnership between state and local government and provided updates for Pennsylvania Treasury Department initiatives.

â€œWorking with our partners at the local level is essential to strengthening communities, supporting local economies and delivering results for Pennsylvanians. Connecting with leaders across all levels of government helps us share ideas, tackle challenges collaboratively, and ensure a brighter future for our Commonwealth.â€

Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity

Garrity highlighted Treasury’s INVEST PA program, which provides municipalities, counties other public entities and nonprofits with safe, unlimited transactions and competitive yields to help maximize returns on taxpayer dollars while preserving liquidity and security. Entities interested in learning more about INVEST PA can visit, patreasury.gov/INVEST.

â€œThis is an excellent example of how intergovernmental collaboration benefits the residents we collectively serve. We thank the Pennsylvania Treasury for their partnership and Treasurer Garrity for joining us at our annual conference in Monroe County.â€

Dr. Kyle Kopko, CCAP Executive Director

Treasurer Garrity was also able to return more than $514,000 in unclaimed property owed to CCAP, county governments and vendors during the conference, held at Kalahari Resort in Monroe County.

â€œEvery dollar we return makes a meaningful impact because it doesn't belong to the state; it belongs to hardworking communities across the Commonwealth. These funds can be invested in local programs that support families and strengthen our neighborhoods.â€

Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity

Treasury is working to return more than $5 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. More than one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property, and the average claim is worth over $1,000.

Unclaimed property can include things like dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten stocks and more. It can also include physical assets, such as collectible coins, jewelry and savings bonds, that most often come to Treasury as the contents of safe deposit boxes.

To learn more about unclaimed property or to search Treasury’s database, visit patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.

To learn more about Pennsylvania Treasury, visit patreasury.gov and be sure to stay up to date with all Pennsylvania Treasury news on Facebook (PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity) and Instagram (@PATreasury).