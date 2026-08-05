KMB Acquires Hurricane Hill Development CO. Expanding National Solar, Energy Storage, & Data Center Engineering Capacity

Stephen A. Bray, P.E., founder and CEO of KMB Design Group & Mike McGuire, Senior Vice President

Combined solar engineering experience exceeds 10 gigawatts nationwide; 75-person team serves the fastest-growing segments of the energy infrastructure market

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — KMB Design Group LLC (“KMB”), a full-service engineering firm delivering energy, telecommunications, MEP, and infrastructure engineering nationwide since 2008, today announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Hurricane Hill Development Company PLLC (“H2DC”), an Amherst, New Hampshire electrical engineering firm specializing in renewable energy design, utility-scale solar, battery energy storage (BESS), power systems for data centers, and telecommunications infrastructure. The transaction closed July 31, 2026. Terms were not disclosed.Demand for licensed electrical engineering capacity has accelerated sharply across North America as AI-driven data center development, grid modernization, storage deployment, and electrification compete for a limited pool of qualified engineers. The acquisition expands KMB’s capacity to meet that demand while preserving the responsiveness and technical quality its clients expect.Founded in Mason, New Hampshire in 2003 by Mike McGuire, P.E., H2DC designed more than 2.5 gigawatts of solar capacity, served more than 130 active clients, and held professional engineering licensure in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico — a national footprint few firms in the sector hold.McGuire joins KMB as Senior Vice President and will lead the firm’s New Hampshire operations. The H2DC engineering team joined KMB on August 1, and the Amherst, New Hampshire office is now a KMB location serving clients nationwide.The combination creates a 75-person national platform spanning energy, telecommunications, and building systems engineering — including solar, battery storage, EV charging, data center power, fiber/OSP, and MEP. KMB has designed more than 7.5 gigawatts of solar across over 2,800 projects nationwide, and designs standalone battery storage, EV charging, and fiber/OSP projects. The acquired utility-scale portfolio and 50-state electrical licensure add depth to practices KMB has built over nearly two decades.“H2DC is one of the most respected electrical design firms in the renewable energy market, and Mike has spent more than two decades building exactly the kind of technical culture we want more of,” said Stephen A. Bray, P.E., founder and CEO of KMB Design Group. “Solar and storage engineering is not a new market for us — it is one of our strongest practices, and demand from data center buildout, grid modernization, and storage deployment is outrunning what the engineering community can supply. This acquisition puts serious additional horsepower behind a capability we already deliver at scale.”“Our clients increasingly ask us for work that spans multiple disciplines, and now we can say yes across the board,” Bray added. “The clients this team serves gain access to KMB’s mechanical, plumbing, structural, EV charging, and fiber/OSP capabilities. KMB clients gain even greater bench strength in solar, BESS, and data center power. Electrification is one connected story — generation, storage, charging, and the networks that tie them together — and we now cover all of it under one roof.”“After twenty-three years, I wanted a partner who would strengthen what we built rather than absorb it,” said McGuire. “KMB brings the infrastructure, systems, and multi-discipline bench that let our engineers focus on engineering. The team is here in Amherst, and we simply have more behind us.”The transaction reflects KMB’s strategy of building a national multi-discipline engineering platform while investing in the people and technical capabilities behind each acquisition.About KMB Design GroupFounded in 2008, KMB Design Group is a full-service engineering solutions provider headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey and licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. KMB delivers MEP, solar, battery energy storage, telecommunications, fiber/OSP, EV charging, structural, and CAD drafting and design services, along with project and construction management and certified special inspections, to commercial, retail, hospitality, industrial, institutional, energy, and infrastructure clients nationwide. The firm takes a systematic approach to developing comprehensive solutions, guiding projects from conception through detailed engineering and construction. KMB’s clients include Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Boldyn Networks, HESP Solar, Nexamp, Brightcore Energy, and EDP. The firm’s project experience includes facilities for Hilton, Deutsche Bank, Hugo Boss, UGG, Big Y, Stop & Shop, and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. Learn more at www.kmbdg.com AdvisorsRusk O’Brien Gido + Partners, LLC advised KMB Design Group on the transaction, with McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP serving as legal counsel. GenLight Partners, LLC advised Hurricane Hill Development Company, with Lawson & Weitzen, LLP serving as its legal counsel.###

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