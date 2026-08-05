Fort Drum Community Information Exchange keeps people informed on the latest

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Aug. 5, 2026) -- As summer winds down, Fort Drum garrison leaders and community partners gathered Aug. 5 for the monthly Community Information Exchange to share updates with Soldiers and family members.

Back-to-School Preparations

With local school districts kicking off the new academic year between Sept. 1-3, the installation is shifting into back-to-school gear.

A Kindergarten to 12th Grade Back-to-School Resource Fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Youth Center. Representatives from all three school districts will be available to answer questions and assist with registration. Attendees can also learn about Fort Drum Child and Youth Services programs, the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP), and various community resources.

The Guthrie Army Health Clinic Family Medicine Services is hosting School and Sports Physical Rodeos on Aug. 15 and Aug. 26. Parents are encouraged to book these appointments early to ensure their children are ready for the classroom and athletic field.

Parents should note that Child and Youth Services Parent Central Services has relocated from Clark Hall to the CYS Administration facility, Bldg. 10799 on North Riva Ridge Loop.

Youths in grades 6 through 12 and who are new to Fort Drum can enroll in the Youth Sponsorship program to help them integrate into the community and cultivate new friendships. Sessions run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, at the Youth Center, Bldg. 10788 on Chapel Drive.

Critical Safety Alert: E-Bike Battery Hazards

The Directorate of Emergency Services provided a safety brief on the mishandling of lithium-ion batteries used in electric bikes and scooters.

This follows a residential garage fire in July that resulted in the loss of a resident’s garage and vehicle. The fire was directly attributed to an electric bike battery. To prevent future incidents, safety officials recommend the following:

Never leave batteries charging unattended or for extended periods to avoid overheating.

Avoid using non-standard or incompatible chargers.

Store batteries safely, keeping them away from extreme temperatures and physical damage.

National Fire Prevention Week runs Oct. 5-9, and an open house is scheduled for the public from 5-7 p.m. at Fire Station #2 on Ontario Avenue. Fire personnel will be at the Exchange during National Fire Prevention Week to discuss fire safety with community members.

“Connect to Protect” – Suicide Prevention Month

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and the Fort Drum Suicide Prevention Program is hosting a few events under the theme “We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect.” Bill Van Orman, program manager, said the goal is to build resilience through shared experiences and camaraderie.

Friends on the Fairway: A relaxed, partner-based, 10-hole disc golf event at the Magrath Sports Complex course. Event is free and open to the Fort Drum community, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 4. Discs are provided for participants to keep.

Get a Grip Competition: The annual grip-strength competition starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade H2F facility, Bldg. 4450 on Camp Swift Road. Weigh-ins are scheduled at the event location from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 18. The event is open to Soldiers and family members. A flyer with QR code to register can be found at https://home.army.mil/drum/about/event-flyers. For more information, call (315) 772-9018.

No One Climbs Alone Ruck March: Team up with a battle buddy and participate in an 8.5-mile ruck march on Sept. 24. The event begins at 6:30 a.m. at Remington Pond Beach parking lot. Participants are asked to bring a 35-pound ruck, and there will be additional challenges along the way. The event is open to Soldiers and family members. A flyer with QR code to register can be found at https://home.army.mil/drum/about/event-flyers.. For more information, call (315) 772-9018.

On-Post Infrastructure and Transit Updates

AAFES briefed on an ongoing fuel tank transition project at the North Gate Express on Iraqi Freedom Drive (near Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan Gate). Fuel operations are suspended until the project’s estimated completion on Oct. 31. Drivers are advised to use alternate fueling stations at the Mini Mall, Ontario Express, or Wheeler-Sack Express. The North Gate Express convenience store remains open.

Community members are encouraged to take advantage of the free transportation service on post, the Alpine Express, with three shuttle buses on three different routes throughout post. Riders can also use the Lewis County Public Transit and Jefferson County Public Transit for travel to off-post locations. Riders can provide feedback about the Alpine Express at https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/E6FNC1yXBU. For more information, visit https://home.army.mil/drum/about/alpine-express.

Recreation and Family Activities

Fort Drum FMWR is hosting the “muddiest event of the year” on Aug. 14 with the return of the Mountain Mudder. Featuring 27 obstacles over a sprawling 5.5-mile course, community members ages 16 and older can sign up for one of four waves of participants starting outside The Peak on Euphrates River Valley Road.

The community is invited to the Chapel Open House, from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Main Post Chapel. The event features food, fun and games, with opportunities to learn more about religious services on post.

The Fort Drum Sports, Fitness and Aquatics staff is hosting the annual 9/11 Remembrance 5K at 7 a.m. on Sept. 11. The free event is open to all DoD cardholders of all ages.

There is still time for children, ages 6 to 13, to enroll in baseball and flag football summer camps. Baseball Camp runs Aug. 10-13, and Flag Football Camp runs Aug. 17-20. For more information, call (315) 772-6718 or visit the Youth Sports and Fitness Center, Bldg. 10790 on Chapel Drive.

The free Downtown Block Party Series concludes in Public Square, Watertown, on Aug. 28 with live music from 5 to 10 p.m.

The CIE livestream is available for a limited time at https://www.facebook.com/drum.10thmountain.