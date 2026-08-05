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Maryland Agricultural Commission Committees Meeting Notice

The Maryland Agricultural Commission Committees will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, from 10:15 am to 11:15 am. This meeting will be VIRTUAL ONLY. 

The Maryland Agricultural Commission Committees will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, from 11:15 am to 12:15 pm. This meeting will be VIRTUAL ONLY. 

The Maryland Agricultural Commission Committees will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, from 12:15 pm to 1:15 pm. This meeting will be VIRTUAL ONLY. 

The Maryland Agricultural Commission Committees will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. This meeting will be VIRTUAL ONLY.

The next meeting of the Maryland Agricultural Commission Committees will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. 

 

Please note that we will be using Google Meet links rather than Zoom. Agendas and minutes will be shared via email to Committee members. For more information, please contact Rachel Jones, Director of Special Projects, at [email protected] or (667) 408-0134.

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Maryland Agricultural Commission Committees Meeting Notice

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