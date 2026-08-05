Secretary Naig to Present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Carlson Family of Page County

Southwest Iowa farm family recognized for stewardship, livestock care and community leadership

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 5, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Carlson family of Page County during an event on Friday, August 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carlson Farms near Clarinda. The award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment, their livestock and being good neighbors in their communities.

Todd Carlson and his son, Colby, operate Carlson Farms, a diversified crop and livestock operation near Clarinda in Page County. The family raises Angus and Simmental cattle with both spring and fall calving seasons while producing corn, soybeans, alfalfa, oats and forage sorghum. Todd's wife, Nikki, daughter, Maggie, and his parents, Steve and Phyllis, remain actively involved in the operation, while several part-time employees help support the farm during harvest. Steve and Phyllis continue to live on the family's Century Farm, reflecting the Carlson family's deep agricultural roots in southwest Iowa.

The Carlsons have long recognized that healthy cattle and healthy land go hand in hand. They have incorporated rye and forage sorghum cover crops into their farming system for the past several years, grazing cattle on the cover crops after harvest to improve soil health while extending the grazing season and producing additional forage. The family also utilizes rotational grazing, backgrounds calves on pasture during the fall and continues to expand the use of no-till practices across their operation. Todd is continually evaluating new ways to strengthen both the productivity and sustainability of the farm.

“The best farm neighbors understand that success isn't measured only by what happens inside the farm gate. It's also measured by how you support your community and help prepare the next generation to lead,” said Secretary Naig. “The Carlson family exemplifies those values through their commitment to conservation, responsible livestock care and community leadership. I am pleased to recognize the Carlson family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

Innovation and exceptional animal care remain central to Carlson Farms. Todd is Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certified. They work with a local seedstock producer to utilize embryo transfer and sexed semen technology, helping accelerate genetic improvement within their Angus and Simmental herd while producing high-quality cattle.

The Carlson family has long been active in both agriculture and their local community. Todd served more than 15 years on the Page County Cattlemen's Board, previously served on the Page County Fair Board and was recognized as the Page County Cattleman of the Year in 2018. Colby now continues the family's leadership tradition as a member of the Page County Cattlemen's Board after returning home to the farm following his graduation from Northwest Missouri State University in 2025 with a degree in agricultural business. Todd also recently served as president of the Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church board.

The Carlsons are active members of both the Iowa Cattlemen's Association and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. Maggie is completing her final year as a member of the Clarinda FFA chapter before she attends Mercy College in Des Moines this fall. Both Maggie and Colby were active in 4-H and FFA.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership between the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers, The Big Show on WHO Radio, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 22nd year, the award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors and community leaders.