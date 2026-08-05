CRO:NYX Digital Earns HubSpot Banking Industry Specialist Designation

A credential awarded to HubSpot Solutions Partners that demonstrate specialized expertise, proven customer success, and a dedicated focus on helping banks.

Banks need CRM platforms that do more than manage contacts. They need to support complex customer journeys, improve operational efficiency, and align with governance and compliance requirements.” — Tanya Wigmore, Founder

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRO:NYX Digital has been officially designated a HubSpot Banking Industry Specialist, a credential awarded to HubSpot Solutions Partners that demonstrate specialized expertise, proven customer success, and a dedicated focus on helping banks maximize the value of their HubSpot investment.

The recognition closely follows CRO:NYX Digital’s achievement earlier this year of the HubSpot Financial Services Industry Specialist designation, further reinforcing the agency’s growing expertise in supporting highly regulated industries with CRM implementation, automation, and digital transformation.

Banks, and Credit Unions, operate in a uniquely complex environment where customer information is often distributed across multiple systems, onboarding processes involve numerous stakeholders, and operational efficiency must be balanced with strict security and compliance requirements. CRO:NYX Digital helps financial institutions address these challenges by designing and implementing HubSpot solutions that reflect real-world banking workflows while improving visibility, collaboration, and customer experience.

To earn the Banking Industry Specialist designation, CRO:NYX Digital completed HubSpot’s specialization review process, demonstrating successful banking-focused client implementations and a clear understanding of the operational challenges, customer journeys, and use cases unique to the industry.

“This designation reflects the trust our banking clients place in us and the experience our team has built delivering solutions for a highly specialised industry,” said Tanya Wigmore, Chief Growth Officer at CRO:NYX Digital. “Banks need CRM platforms that do more than manage contacts. They need systems that support complex customer journeys, improve operational efficiency, and align with governance and compliance requirements. We’re proud that HubSpot has recognised our expertise in helping financial institutions achieve exactly that.”

What the Banking Industry Specialist Designation Represents:

• Banking expertise through proven experience solving industry-specific challenges with HubSpot.

• Purpose-built CRM implementations, automations, and integrations tailored to banking workflows and customer journeys.

• Demonstrated customer success across sales, compliance, and customer experience, supported by implementation, training, and ongoing optimisation.

About CRO:NYX Digital

CRO:NYX Digital is a business operations consulting firm that helps growth-stage companies build a solid foundation for scale. A HubSpot Diamond Partner focused on process automation and CRM implementation, helping businesses increase operational efficiency across sales, marketing, and customer success.



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