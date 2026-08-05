Bertoia Auctions' August 28th Automotive Sale reflects 100-plus years of automotive history, advertising and design

Hand-painted polychrome bronze sculpture by Stanley Wanlass (American, b. 1941-) depicting the 1903 San Francisco to New York City automobile endurance run. Estimate: $8,000-$14,000 1929 Franklin Series 11 automobile, a 1992 Classic Car Club of America original car award winner, dark green with black fenders, made by the H.H. Franklin Mfg Co. Estimate: $6,000-$12,000 Circa-1905 French gasoline advertising poster by J.L. Sesourd promoting Motricine fuel from the Societe Industrielle Français des Petroles, 40in x 56in. Estimate: $4,000-$8,000 1955 Lincoln Futura 1.8 composite scale model of the Italian concept car introduced by Ford in 1955. Length: 37in. Hand-built and detailed. Estimate: $1,500-$2,500 Lovely Roseville pottery planter in the Tourist pattern showing an early automobile scene of a couple tending to a flat tire in a colorful country setting. Estimate: $1,000-$2,000

Featured: Hand-painted polychrome bronze sculpture by Stanley Wanlass; 1929 Franklin Series 11 sedan automobile; 1955 Lincoln Futura styling concept model

From brass-era imagery and sporting automobilia to colorful advertising, decorative arts and toys, this sale offers collectors a chance to acquire objects from nearly every facet of automotive history” — Jeanne Bertoia

VINELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bertoia Auctions will bid a fond farewell to summer with The Automobilia Sale on Friday, August 28. The 550-lot event will feature the second installment from the celebrated David Bausch Collection, an extraordinary assemblage reflecting more than a century of automotive history, advertising and design.The sale encompasses an impressive range of material, from original advertising posters and fine art prints to enameled gasoline and oil signs, petroliana, automotive statuary, motoring and aviation-themed gentlemen's accessories, pocket watches, cigarette cases, ceramics, and Royal Doulton tableware.Together, the collection illustrates the many ways the automobile influenced not only transportation, but also the art, fashion and popular culture of the 20th century. Adding further depth to the auction is the debut of the Lenny Hummel Collection, offering an outstanding selection of pre- and post-war Japanese tinplate automotive toys from some of the hobby's most desirable manufacturers.“From elegant brass-era imagery and sporting automobilia to colorful advertising, decorative arts, and beautifully preserved toys, the Automobilia Sale offers collectors an exceptional opportunity to acquire objects representing nearly every facet of automotive history,” said Jeanne Bertoia, co-founder of Bertoia Auctions.Bertoia added, “Whether pursuing museum-quality advertising, rare motoring ephemera, or nostalgic postwar toys, bidders will find a thoughtfully-curated sale celebrating the enduring fascination with the automobile.”Five of the auction’s six expected top achievers are whimsical bronze sculptures by Stanley Wanlass (American, b. 1941-). An example is Lot #91, a hand-painted polychrome bronze sculpture depicting the historic 1903 San Francisco to New York City automobile endurance run, the first successful transcontinental crossing of the United States by automobile. Mounted on a carved walnut base, the richly detailed, 25-inch-long composition artwork portrays the Thomas Flyer carrying its bundled occupants, faithful dog and supplies across rugged terrain. Estimate: $8,000-$14,000A handsome 1929 Franklin Series 11 automobile , a 1992 Classic Car Club of America original car award winner, is certain to send paddles airborne. Finished in dark green with black fenders, the sedan exemplifies the advanced engineering that distinguished the H H Franklin Manufacturing Company (Syracuse, NY, 1902-1934). This well-preserved example represents one of America's most innovative independent luxury automobiles of the Classic Era. Estimate: $6,000-$12,000On a much smaller scale, a 37-inch-long 1955 Lincoln Futura styling concept model is a nicely-detailed, hand-built 1.8 composite scale model of the Italian concept car introduced by Ford in 1955 and modified as the model for TV’s Batmobile in 1966. This concept model, in near-mint condition, is expected to change hands for $1,500-$2,500.A scarce circa-1905 French gasoline advertising poster by J L Sesourd promotes Motricine fuel produced by the Societe Industrielle Français des Petroles, one of France's early petroleum suppliers during the pioneering years of the auto. Measuring 40 inches by 56 inches, the poster depicts a finely dressed couple racing through the countryside in an early open touring car, leaning into the turn as their vehicle barrels around a muddy bend. Estimate: $4,000-$8,000Lot #274 is a lovely Roseville pottery planter in the Tourist pattern, showing an early automobile scene of a couple tending to a flat tire in a colorful country setting. The 18½-inch by 10 inch piece is in excellent to pristine condition and carries an estimate of $1,000-$2,000.An enameled sterling silver aviation cigarette case, marked 925 and featuring a wonderful graphic of a very early airplane, measures 3½ inches long and is in overall excellent condition. It should realize $1,000-$1,600.A stylish silver-plated figural desk set produced sometime between 1920 and 1930 depicts a chauffeur-driven touring automobile with a hinged rear compartment and opens to reveal a glass inkwell and divided accessory tray. The integrated pen tray and streamlined styling reflect the transition from Art Nouveau design to the Art Deco aesthetic. The set is 14½ inches long and is in excellent condition. Estimate: $600-$1,000An official judge's award ribbon issued for the Automobile Club of Hartford's automobile races held at Charter Oak Park in Hartford, Connecticut on June 16-17, 1905 is 6 inches long and in remarkable condition considering its age. The blue silk ribbon is surmounted by a gilt metal "JUDGE" bar and centered with a photographic celluloid medallion that depicts an early racing automobile with two occupants. Estimate: $500-$1,000A boxed 16-inch-long Sears Indianapolis 500 toy racing car was made in Japan and presents in excellent condition. It is accompanied by an extra set of authentic tires. Estimate: $500-$800A rare occupational shaving mug for “E Garcia, Importer,” 3¾ inches tall , is a very clean example and carries a pre-sale estimate of $400-$700. Occupational shaving mugs were personalized for regular patrons and kept at their barber shop for repeated use. Hand-painted scenes identifying the owner's profession made each mug a distinctive reflection of its owner's trade.The August 28 Automobilia Sale will be held live at Bertoia’s gallery, at 2141 DeMarco Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360, starting at 10AM ET. Preview by appointment only during the week prior to the auction. Remote bidding options include absentee, phone, or live online via Bertoia Live, LiveAuctioneers or Invaluable. For additional information on any item, to leave an absentee bid, schedule a private-preview appointment, or reserve a telephone line for bidding, call 856-692-1881 or email toys@bertoiaauctions.com. Online: www.bertoiaauctions.com

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