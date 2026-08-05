Ask the Doc Town Hall to spotlight Breastfeeding Awareness Month and women's health

Wake County Public Health is teaming up with local health experts to host the next Ask the Doc Town Hall. The event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Southeast Regional Library in Garner.

This free community event will highlight the importance of breastfeeding, maternal wellness and broader women’s health topics during Breastfeeding Awareness Month. All participants will enjoy a full complimentary dinner, free giveaway items and more.

"Breastfeeding Awareness Month offers a meaningful opportunity to support families and celebrate the strength and resilience of women," said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. “We’re committed to creating a space for conversations that empower our community with knowledge and resources to make informed health decisions."

Residents are invited to hear directly from clinicians, ask questions and gain practical guidance to support the health of women, infants and families.

Registration is encouraged but not required.

Speakers include:

Dr. Stefanie Etienne, MD, family physician, medical consultant, Wake County Public Health

Dr. Marshea Lewis-Gould, DNP, RN, nurse supervisor, Wake County Public Health, nursing instructor at NCCU

Brenda Gartrell, FNP-C, family nurse practitioner, Advance Community Health

Ask the Doc Town Halls

Ask the Doc began in 2021 amid COVID-19 as a way for the public to virtually connect with health professionals to understand the changing landscape of the pandemic. Hosted quarterly by the Population Health division of Wake County Public Health, each session features a panel of local medical professionals who share their expertise and engage with residents to address pressing health concerns.

Learn more at wake.gov/AsktheDoc.