BCI A-East St. Johnsbury / Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4007955

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: BCI A-East, St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 8/3/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern Correctional Complex

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice





ACCUSED: Ladjuan Guichard

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorchester, MA





VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 23rd, 2026 members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, A-East, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont were notified that an incarcerated invidivual, identified as Ladjuan Guichard (28), had an active warrant for his arrest from Massachusetts with nationwide extradition. Guichard was being held without bail in Vermont from a non-fatal shooting that occurred in St. Johnsbury in May of 2025.





A nationwide extraditable arrest warrant from Massachusetts was issued for Guichard for violating his probation, with underlying charges of violent crimes involving a firearm in Massachusetts. Guichard was issued a citation at the Northern State Correctional Complex in Newport for the charge of Fugitive from Justice.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 4th, 2026 at 1200 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Complex

BAIL: Held from previous charge

MUG SHOT: Included





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.