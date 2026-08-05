BCI A-East St. Johnsbury / Fugitive from Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4007955
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: BCI A-East, St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/3/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern Correctional Complex
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Ladjuan Guichard
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorchester, MA
VICTIM: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 23rd, 2026 members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, A-East, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont were notified that an incarcerated invidivual, identified as Ladjuan Guichard (28), had an active warrant for his arrest from Massachusetts with nationwide extradition. Guichard was being held without bail in Vermont from a non-fatal shooting that occurred in St. Johnsbury in May of 2025.
A nationwide extraditable arrest warrant from Massachusetts was issued for Guichard for violating his probation, with underlying charges of violent crimes involving a firearm in Massachusetts. Guichard was issued a citation at the Northern State Correctional Complex in Newport for the charge of Fugitive from Justice.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 4th, 2026 at 1200 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Complex
BAIL: Held from previous charge
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Office: 802-748-3111
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