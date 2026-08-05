Silver Springs State Park Receives Generous Bequest From Estate of Former Volunteer

Monica McNamara of Ocala, Florida, recently made a gift of more than $400,000 for Silver Springs State Park through her estate.

~New bequest of more than $400,000 coincides with start of National Make-A-Will Month~

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silver Springs State Park, one of Florida’s most beloved state parks and the home of iconic glass-bottom boat tours for nearly 150 years, is set to receive a major bequest from a longtime supporter and volunteer.Monica McNamara, 80, of Ocala, Florida, died on May 30, 2025, and included in her estate a generous $436,000 gift to the Florida State Parks Foundation for the exclusive benefit of Silver Springs State Park.McNamara had previously contributed her time, energy and talents to the park as a volunteer. Her bequest makes her the newest member of the Great Blue Heron Legacy Society — the Florida State Parks Foundation's official program for supporters who wish to include Florida’s state parks in their legacy and estate giving plans.“Silver Springs State Park held a special place in Ms. McNamara’s heart, and that is clearly reflected by her incredible gift,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “Ms. McNamara dedicated her life to supporting Silver Springs State Park, and her generosity will now help ensure a strong, healthy future for this special place for decades to come.”Fourteen generous benefactors have joined the Great Blue Heron Legacy Society since the program launched in 2024, including donors such as John Kerschner and Bonnie Lizer.Great Blue Heron Legacy Society members receive special recognition on the Foundation’s website (if desired) and other membership benefits.“We created the Great Blue Heron Legacy Society out of a desire to ensure our state parks are supported and thriving for all time,” Woodward said. “We’re in awe at the passion and dedication of Ms. McNamara and all our Great Blue Heron Legacy Society members, and we encourage everyone who loves Florida’s state parks to consider joining during National Make-A-Will month.”###The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. All projects are completed by the Florida State Parks Foundation Services LLC, which is a limited liability company affiliate of the Foundation. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.