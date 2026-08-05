Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm Distributes 500 Backpacks to Madison Families at Back to School Giveaway

UW quarterback Colton Joseph with attorneys William Pemberton and Rhyan Lindley

Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm Distributes 500 Backpacks to Madison Families at Second Annual Back to School Giveaway

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm hosted its second Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway on July 10, 2026, at Brittingham Park in Madison, Wisconsin, distributing 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to children and families across the Madison area.The free community event ran from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and welcomed hundreds of attendees for an afternoon of fun, with every activity, giveaway, and attraction offered completely free of charge. Families enjoyed face painting, balloon artists, music, games, and Kona Ice and a special appearance by University of Wisconsin quarterback, Colton Joseph, who signed autographs and met with attendees throughout the event.In addition to receiving backpacks, children had the opportunity to win free bicycles and helmets, take home coloring and art kits, and pick up a variety of Pemberton merchandise–all at no cost to the families in attendance.Now in its second year, the event builds on the success of the firm's 2025 inaugural giveaway and reflects Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm's ongoing commitment to supporting Wisconsin families beyond the courtroom."Sending kids back to school with what they need shouldn't be a burden on any family, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to give back," said William Pemberton , Founder and CEO of Pemberton Personal Injury Law Fim. "This is our way of saying thank you to the Madison community that's continued to trust us through the years."Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm serves individuals and families throughout Madison and across Wisconsin, handling cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, and a wide range of personal injury matters For more information about the firm or to schedule a free case evaluation, visit pembertonpi.com or call (608) 448-6242.

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