Senior Dog Groomers Earn Top-Rated Reputation at Sun City Grooming Through Specialized Care for Elderly Pets

Sun City Grooming Ad Cooling off after Groom

Experienced Sun City groomers provide patient, individualized care for elderly dogs experiencing sore joints, dental sensitivity, limited mobility, anxiety.

Each of our furry clients are treated as I would want my own dog groomed,” — Dorothy Aman

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun City Grooming is strengthening its reputation as a trusted destination for senior dog grooming by placing the comfort, safety and emotional well-being of elderly and nervous pets at the center of every appointment.The locally operated grooming salon serves pet owners throughout Sun City, Peoria and surrounding West Valley communities. Its grooming team is led by Dorothy Aman, who has more than 35 years of professional grooming experience in Arizona.As more families search for experienced senior dog groomers, Sun City Grooming is emphasizing an important message: grooming an elderly dog requires a very different approach from grooming a younger, more energetic pet.Senior dogs may have limited patience, become nervous more easily or react when uncomfortable areas are touched. These behaviors are not always signs of aggression or poor temperament. In many cases, an older dog may be communicating pain, fatigue, fear, confusion or sensitivity caused by the natural aging process.“Each of our furry clients are treated as I would want my own dog groomed,” Aman states on the Sun City Grooming website.Understanding the Special Needs of Elderly DogsArthritis, hip discomfort, weakened muscles and sore joints can make it difficult for senior dogs to stand throughout a grooming appointment. Lifting a paw for nail trimming may place additional pressure on the other legs, while brushing, bathing or repositioning can become tiring or uncomfortable.Sun City Grooming’s low-stress approach allows groomers to observe the pet’s body language, adjust positioning and prioritize comfort over speed. Rather than attempting to groom several pets at once, the salon works on one pet at a time and emphasizes individualized attention.Older dogs may need to sit, lie down, change positions or take breaks. They may also become restless more quickly because they no longer have the stamina or patience they had when they were younger. Experienced senior dog groomers recognize these limitations and understand that forcing a dog to remain in an uncomfortable position can increase both physical and emotional stress.Sensitive Faces, Dental Problems and Tooth LossFacial cleaning is another area requiring additional care. Elderly dogs may experience eye discharge, tear staining, ear sensitivity, dry skin, facial growths or tenderness around the mouth.Tooth loss, loose teeth, gum disease and jaw discomfort can make an older dog especially sensitive when its muzzle is held or its face is repositioned. A dog may turn its head, pull away, growl or become defensive when a painful area is touched.These reactions can easily be misunderstood as bad behavior. Sun City Grooming encourages owners to disclose known dental problems, missing teeth, recent procedures, skin growths and areas their dog does not like being touched. This information allows groomers to approach the face, mouth, eyes and ears more carefully.Low-Stress Grooming for Nervous PetsThe salon’s specialized approach also benefits nervous pets of all ages.Dogs experiencing hearing loss or declining eyesight may startle when approached unexpectedly. Rescue dogs, pets with negative past grooming experiences and naturally anxious dogs may also become overwhelmed by loud noises, unfamiliar movements or extended appointments.Low-stress grooming focuses on calm handling, patient communication and careful observation. The objective is not simply to complete a haircut. It is to create a safer and more positive experience that helps the pet remain as comfortable as possible.Sun City Grooming offers cage and cage-free options, allowing owners to discuss whether their pet is more comfortable socializing or remaining separate from other animals. The salon also hand washes and hand dries pets individually and does not leave dogs unattended during the grooming process.Delicate Skin, Matting and Coat ChangesSenior pets commonly develop thinner skin, brittle coats, warts, skin tags, fatty lumps, dry patches and areas of irritation. Mats can pull tightly against delicate skin and may become painful when a dog walks, stretches or changes position.Sun City Grooming’s elder-pet services emphasize soft brushing, gentle handling and careful treatment of tangles to help protect fragile skin. The salon also considers practical, manageable haircuts when prolonged dematting would cause unnecessary discomfort.Although groomers cannot diagnose medical conditions, they may notice visible changes such as a new lump, irritated area, cracked paw pad, unusual odor or coat abnormality that an owner may wish to discuss with a veterinarian.Nail care is also particularly important for elderly dogs. As senior pets become less active, their nails may grow longer and harder. Overgrown nails can affect balance, change how a dog places its feet and add pressure to already painful joints. Sun City Grooming uses a gentle trimming approach and may recommend grinding for a smoother, less stressful finish.Local Reviews Highlight Patience With Senior DogsThe salon’s focus on elderly animals is reflected in public customer feedback. Recent reviews specifically describe the staff as patient and attentive with senior dogs. Other clients have noted that they trust the salon with their older pets because of the team’s experience, cleanliness and quality of care.For families searching online for senior dog groomers Peoria AZ, senior dog grooming Sun City Arizona , elderlypet grooming or low-stress groomers for nervous pets, Sun City Grooming offers a comfort-centered alternative to rushed, high-volume grooming environments.Pet owners are encouraged to discuss arthritis, mobility limitations, dental sensitivity, hearing or vision loss, heart conditions, seizures, previous injuries and behavioral concerns when scheduling an appointment.Every senior dog has spent years providing companionship, loyalty and unconditional love. Sun City Grooming believes those pets deserve patience, dignity and compassionate care throughout their golden years.About Sun City GroomingSun City Grooming is a professional pet grooming salon serving Sun City, Peoria and nearby Arizona communities. Led by experienced groomer Dorothy Aman, the salon provides individualized dog and cat grooming with an emphasis on safety, cleanliness, compassion and low-stress handling.Sun City Grooming is located at 15424 N. 99th Ave., Sun City, AZ 85351. To schedule an appointment, call 623-440-4595 or visit https://suncitygrooming.com

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