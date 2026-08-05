Land Commissioner Buckingham Wraps Up the GLO's 2026 Summer Internship Program

AUSTIN, Texas—Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is proud to close out the Texas General Land Office's (GLO) 2026 Summer Internship Program. During June and July, student interns from universities across Texas dedicated their time and skills to supporting several departments in the GLO. They took on challenges and gained real-world experience in their chosen fields while helping the GLO build a better future for Texas.

"As Land Commissioner, a mom, and a steward of Texas' precious School Fund, I believe to my core that high-quality education is an essential building block of our state's strong foundation," said Commissioner Buckingham. "This summer, we continued to challenge our interns with more hands-on work experiences and opportunities to grow their professional skills in an environment where they could thrive. I thank each of our outstanding interns for their hard work and dedication to serving the people of Texas and wish them luck as they continue working towards their individual goals."

Commissioner Dawn Buckingham with the GLO's 2026 Summer Interns

Summer interns worked five days per week onsite in downtown Austin and were embedded within a single department for the duration of the program, which allowed for sustained contribution and meaningful engagement with departmental operations. The following departments saw incredible contributions from interns throughout the summer:

Audit and Compliance

Information Security

Veterans Land Board

Human Resources

Communications

Surveying Services

Energy Resources

Heritage

Financial Management

Information Technology Services

The program culminated in a capstone project that reflected interns’ learning, contributions, and overall experience. Interns formally presented their projects to department leadership, and attendance was open to the full agency, promoting knowledge-sharing and cross-departmental visibility.

The program also included a guided tour of the GLO's archives and records, and the Texas State Capitol as part of the interns' broader exposure to Texas history and public service.

About the GLO

The Texas General Land Office (GLO) is the oldest agency in the state, established in 1836 by the newly formed Republic of Texas Congress. Back then, the GLO’s primary charge was to collect and keep records, provide maps and surveys, issue titles, and manage the settlement of state lands.

Agency Mission

The Texas General Land Office (GLO) improves the lives of every Texan by preserving our state’s history, restoring and operating the Alamo, maximizing the revenue from our state lands to help fund Texas public education, safeguarding our coast, supporting communities impacted by disasters, and providing essential services to Veterans.

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Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas' first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.