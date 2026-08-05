OneKey MLS Prepares To Launch Ocusell List™, Bringing the Latest Listing Tools To Its 42,000 Subscriber Base

Ocusell & OneKey MLS Logos

OneKey is committed to making things easier for our members. We were the second MLS to sign on to Ocusell since we instantly saw the value of the technology. ” — Richard Haggerty, OneKey MLS CEO

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocusell is on the cusp of launching their List™ product into OneKey ’s Multiple Listing Service, a 42,000-subscriber MLS serving agents in Long Island, all five New York City boroughs, and the Hudson Valley. As one of the earliest adopters to join Ocusell, OneKey wanted a way to bring the latest in listing management technology to their agents while also keeping pace with the emerging trends, such as bringing multiple solutions under one platform and AI tools that can help streamline basic workflows.“OneKey is committed to making things easier for our members. We were the second MLS to sign on to Ocusell since we instantly saw the value of the technology,” said Richard Haggerty, OneKey CEO. “OneKey covers both a broad geography and one of the most diverse sets of housing stocks in the country. From our expertise managing listings in the urban core of New York City to the expansive suburbs of the Hudson Valley and Long Island, we knew we needed something that could meet the unique requirements of each of our brokers and agents.”The Ocusell platform provides OneKey agents with the ability to publish listings directly to their MLS much more quickly by auto-populating up to 70 of the form’s fields, providing natural walkthrough photo re-ordering, optional AI tools for auto-generating public remarks, and built-in rule checks to reduce potential errors before a listing goes live. Ocusell not only enhances listing processes for agents and admins, but the intuitive interface also creates the opportunity for MLS staff to free up time spent on rule violations and troubleshooting user errors.An added benefit of this implementation is OneKey now has more robust tools for ingesting Manhattan listings. The variety of property types and nuances across the vast spectrum of units in multi-family buildings requires a more sophisticated layer of technology tools to properly serve agents and consumers with accurate, timely data. Ocusell worked closely with OneKey to develop a custom toolkit which addresses these complexities.“OneKey has been an incredible partner from day one. From our earliest discussions, we recognized a shared opportunity to simplify the listing workflow while eliminating unnecessary work for agents,” said Hayden Rieveschl, CEO and Founder of Ocusell. “We’re proud to support OneKey’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help agents adapt to the evolving real estate market.”All members within OneKey will have access to List from their dashboard as a free member benefit. An optional upgrade to List Plus is available for brokerages who want to access tools such as a broker dashboard, property cloning, and more automated workflow options.About OneKeyOneKeyMLS is one of the nation’s largest multiple listing services, serving 42,000+ real estate professionals across Bronx, Dutchess, Manhattan (New York County), Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, and Westchester counties. OneKeyMLS is committed to delivering trusted data, innovative tools, and strategic leadership in support of a fair and competitive real estate marketplace.About OcusellOcusell delivers advanced listing infrastructure solutions for brokerages and MLSs. This single-point data entry system reduces compliance risk, increases data sovereignty, improves listing visibility, and significantly cuts down the time agents and staff spend creating and managing listings. On average, Ocusell reduces listing time by up to 75% and prevents compliance errors by over 85%. Its enhanced List Plus™ platform empowers brokerages with a macro-level dashboard, giving them a high level view of all their listings in real time. Ocusell is also part of a joint venture with Bright MLS to co-develop and license advanced technology solutions and services for brokers, agents and MLSs. For additional details, visit ocusell.com.

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