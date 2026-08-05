Durham School Services Continues to Grow California Footprint with Contra Costa County Office of Education Partnership

Will Service 64 Special Education Routes Through 2031

CCCOE is pleased to begin this new partnership with Durham School Services to support student transportation for school districts throughout Contra Costa County.” — Bruce K. Burns, Director of General Services, CCCOE

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services, a premier student transportation provider, has been selected by the Contra Costa County Office of Education (CCCOE) as its new student transportation partner. Durham and CCCOE will work together over the next five years through 2031 to provide safe, reliable transportation to its students. Durham previously served the Concord community and CCCOE for several years and is excited to serve them once again.This latest service area expansion builds on several California partnerships announced by Durham earlier this year, including Alhambra and Val Verde , and further demonstrates Durham’s strong growth and reputation as a trusted, reliable transportation provider. With the addition of CCCOE, Durham now serves over 350 schools in California.For CCCOE, Durham will operate 64 special education routes with a fleet of 71 buses. Each bus will be equipped with industry-leading safety and operational technology, including Samsara’s cloud-based platform, which features intelligent dual-facing cameras with high-definition video and sound capabilities that help improve driver safety and increase responsiveness – further safeguarding both students and drivers. Additionally, each bus is also outfitted with Zonar’s fleet management platform for real-time GPS tracking and pre- and post-trip safety inspections, and Seon video surveillance cameras to help strengthen safety monitoring.“CCCOE is pleased to begin this new partnership with Durham School Services to support student transportation for school districts throughout Contra Costa County,” said Bruce K. Burns, Director of General Services, Contra Costa County Office of Education. “Durham's experience in providing safe and reliable transportation services aligns with our interest for students to access their educational programs, and we look forward to working collaboratively with Durham to establish strong communication, responsive service, and consistent operations.”“We look forward to working closely with the Contra Costa County Office of Education to provide the students, families, and community of Concord, CA, with excellent student transportation service they can trust and depend on each and every day,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Durham School Services. “Special education transportation requires a high level of care, consistency, communication, and operational expertise, and our well-trained team is ready to deliver on those priorities. With experienced local leadership, dedicated drivers and monitors, and trusted safety technology on board, we look forward to building a strong partnership rooted in safety, reliability, and care.”Local operations are being led by General Manager Julie Cortez, a California native who has returned to her home state after proven success as an operations supervisor for Durham’s West Ada, Idaho location.Under Julie’s leadership, the team will work closely with the Contra Costa County Office of Education to help ensure a seamless school year launch while delivering the highest standards of safety and service excellence.As a premier transportation provider, Durham School Services provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on. With operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability, we bring deep expertise to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

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