Steinberg Law Firm Attorney Wilson Jackson Secures $600,000 Settlement After Distracted Tow Truck Crash on US 17A

Summerville, South Carolina – Steinberg Law Firm announced that attorney Wilson Jackson recently obtained a $600,000 confidential settlement for a Lowcountry motorist who was injured when a Freightliner flatbed tow truck struck them from behind on U.S. Highway 17A.

The client suffered a severe head injury and soft tissue injuries. Although the crash initially appeared to be a routine rear-end collision, Jackson and his team pursued additional in-depth investigation beyond the standard accident report.

That investigation included a full inspection of the vehicles involved and cell phone data, a step that ultimately reshaped the case. “Commercial vehicle cases often require digging much deeper than the initial accident report,” attorney Wilson Jackson said in a statement. “Critical evidence can exist on a driver’s cell phone or in electronic records. When that evidence is preserved and analyzed, it can clarify exactly what happened and why.”

Data from the phones, combined with logbooks and regulatory records, painted a detailed picture of a commercial driver who was both distracted behind the wheel and operating beyond his allowed hours of service. Together, the findings suggested a pattern of conduct that ran directly counter to the safety regulations designed to keep fatigued and inattentive drivers off the road.

Steinberg Law Firm continues to represent individuals injured in collisions involving tow trucks, tractor-trailers, pickup trucks, and other commercial vehicles across the state. The firm also secured $1.1 million for a truck wreck case and $2 million for a delivery van crash case this past year.

The recent truck wreck settlement highlights the growing role of digital evidence in resolving commercial vehicle crash claims in South Carolina and elsewhere. To learn more about the firm, visit https://www.steinberglawfirm.com.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927, including personal injury, workers’ compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800 or visit our website at https://www.steinberglawfirm.com.

Steinberg Law Firm

103 Grandview Drive, Summerville, SC 29483

(843) 720-2800

pbaron@steinberglawfirm.com

https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/

Press Contact : Patti Baron

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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