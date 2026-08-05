Connecticut Releases Updated Position Statement and Guidance on the Use of Personal and Purposeful Technology in Schools

Press Releases

08/05/2026

New recommendations expand the guidance beyond student cell phone use to include educational technology and overall classroom screen time

(Hartford, CT) - The Connecticut State Board of Education (Board) today adopted an updated position statement and policy guidance on personal and purposeful technology use in schools that expands the state's previous recommendations beyond student cell phone use to include classroom screen time and the intentional use of educational technology.

In the updated guidance, Personal and Purposeful Technology Use in Connecticut Schools, the Board recommends that local and regional boards of education develop districtwide technology use policies that establish bell-to-bell restrictions on student use of personal technology while providing appropriate flexibility for instructional purposes and individual student needs.

Following the 2026 legislative session, during which proposed statewide legislation on student personal technology use was not enacted, Governor Ned Lamont directed the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) to update the Board’s 2024 guidance to reflect the latest research and provide districts with additional tools and resources to support local decision-making.

"Personal technology has its place, but during the school day our students should be focused on learning,” said Governor Lamont. “I continue to support bell-to-bell restrictions on personal devices, so I appreciate Commissioner Russell-Tucker for leading the development of this updated guidance and the State Board of Education for adopting it to help districts create classrooms where students stay focused, connect more with one another, and are better prepared to succeed."

“As experiences and research regarding screen time continue to evolve, the State Board of Education’s updated guidance provides districts with a stronger roadmap for creating learning environments that promote student engagement, learning, and well-being,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “The intentional and thoughtful use of technology in schools, while also limiting classroom distractions, create opportunities for students to focus on learning and strengthen interpersonal and communication skills."

Highlights of the updated guidance include:

Expanding the focus beyond cell phones to address all personal technology use, purposeful utilization of educational technology, and limits on classroom screen time

Recommending bell-to-bell restrictions on student use of personal technology, while allowing appropriate flexibility for instructional purposes and individual student needs

Recommending bell-to-bell restrictions on student use of personal technology, while allowing appropriate flexibility for instructional purposes and individual student needs Providing direction to ensure that students with disabilities and with special health care needs have access to digital devices and technology necessary to support their learning and well-being

Encouraging districts to evaluate their use of educational technology and promote intentional, evidence-informed screen time that supports teaching and learning

Providing grade-band recommendations for both personal technology use and purposeful screen time based on students' developmental level and needs

Offering expanded implementation guidance for local boards of education, school leaders, educators, families, students, and higher education institutions

The updated guidance does not create a statewide requirement; rather, it encourages districts to engage with families, students, and educators when developing local policies that establish bell-to-bell restrictions, while allowing thoughtful exceptions for specific educational situations and for students with special developmental and health care needs.

"As technology continues to evolve, our guidance must evolve with it," Erin Benham, vice chair of the Connecticut State Board of Education, said. "By encouraging thoughtful, balanced technology use, we can help create learning environments that support both academic excellence and student well-being."

Fran Rabinowitz, Executive Director, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents: “This guidance will be welcomed by school districts statewide as they develop technology use policies that best meet the needs of all students in their districts.”

Patrice McCarthy, Executive Director, Connecticut Association of Boards of Education: “This guidance addresses curriculum, instruction and implementation issues related to both cell phone and screen time use by students. The model policy developed by CABE aligns with this guidance and together will help districts address these important issues.”

Joslyn DeLancey, Vice President, Connecticut Education Association “Students deserve classrooms where they can focus, learn, and connect without the constant distraction of screens. The updated state guidance on Personal and Purposeful Technology Use in Connecticut Schools builds on the important legislative changes that have already been made to strengthen school climate and require play in the classroom, especially in the early grades. Together, these efforts create learning environments where students can develop the skills they need to succeed. Ensuring students are learning in ways that encourage creativity, innovation, and concentration so they can make meaningful connections with their teachers are at the heart of a strong education.”

A recording of the State Board of Education meeting, including discussion and adoption of the guidance, is available on the CSDE YouTube channel.

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Aug. 5, 2026

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Matthew Cerrone

matthew.cerrone@ct.gov