Latham Seeds Unveils Next Generation K-Class™ Soybeans for 2027

New Lineup combines elite yield potential, Ironclad® defense and genetics tailored for Latham Country

Every season presents new challenges,” Latham said. “Our goal is to continue bringing farmers the genetics that help them succeed, regardless of what the growing season delivers.” — John Latham

ALEXANDER, IA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latham Hi-Tech Seeds is raising the bar for soybean performance with the introduction of its new K-Class™ soybean lineup for the 2027 growing season.Featuring 16 new soybean products, the K-Class lineup represents the next generation of Latham soybean genetics — combining exceptional yield potential with the strong defensive traits farmers need to perform across the diverse growing conditions of Latham Country. Five of the K-Class soybeans carry the Ironcladdesignation, giving farmers added confidence through a package of defensive characteristics designed to help protect yield potential from planting through harvest."I'm especially excited about our 2027 lineup," said third-generation seedsman John Latham. "Our new K-Class soybean products combine outstanding yield potential with strong defensive traits. It’s the strongest soybean portfolio we've ever offered to Latham customers."Built for today's production challenges, K-Class soybeans deliver more than high yields. They're tailor-made for the environments where Latham customers farm, combining offensive performance with the agronomic strength needed to help growers rest easy throughout the season.Among the new lineup, Latham is especially excited about three standout K-Class varieties:• L 1912 E3 is a new superstar that delivers outstanding yield potential with solid iron deficiency chlorosis (IDC) tolerance. This standout features the Rps 3a gene for Phytophthora root rot resistance and a defensive package that includes BSR, SDS, and soybean white mold tolerance.• L 2048 E3 has excellent stress tolerance and strong sudden death syndrome (SDS) protection. With lineage tracing back to the proven performer L 1558 E3, this medium-tall variety delivers broad adaptability and is especially well-suited for north-central Iowa.• L 2181 E3 offers exceptional yield potential backed by the Peking source of soybean cyst nematode (SCN) resistance, along with strong SDS and soybean white mold tolerance. Its attractive plant style, defensive characteristics, and outstanding Iowa performance make it another exciting addition to the 2027 lineup."Every season presents new challenges,” Latham said. “Our goal is to continue bringing farmers the genetics that help them succeed, regardless of what the growing season delivers.”For more information about the 2027 K-Class soybean lineup or to find a Latham Seeds dealer near you, visit www.lathamseeds.com # # #Since 1947, Latham Seeds has been committed to delivering seed products in corn, soybeans and alfalfa that are field-tested, proven on the farm and trusted by farmers. By combining localized product research, personal service and a deep passion for rural communities, Latham Seeds helps farmers maximize their yield potential — one field at a time. Learn more at www.lathamseeds.com . Latham and Latham Hi-Tech Seeds are trademarks of M.S. Technologies, L.L.C.

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