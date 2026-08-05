Residents Invited to Blue Spring Wastewater Planning Open House on August 19

Posted On: August 5, 2026

Volusia County is inviting residents to attend an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 19, to learn about a state-required planning effort aimed at protecting Blue Spring and improving water quality while positioning the County to pursue future grant funding that could help offset homeowner costs for septic system improvements.

Volusia County is preparing a Wastewater Treatment Feasibility Analysis Report as required by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP). The study is evaluating areas within the Blue Spring Basin Management Action Plan (BMAP) where septic systems contribute to nitrogen entering groundwater that ultimately feeds Blue Spring. The County's role is to complete the planning process required by the State and identify projects that may be eligible for future funding.

The open house will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Training Room on the first floor of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. Residents may stop by at any time during the event to view informational displays, speak with County staff and project consultants, and ask questions about the planning process and state regulatory requirements.

As part of the study, the County is evaluating a variety of potential solutions, including extending central sewer service where practical and identifying areas where enhanced nitrogen-reducing onsite wastewater treatment systems may be appropriate. The feasibility analysis will also help the County identify and prioritize projects that may qualify for future state and federal grant funding.

Similar planning efforts have already benefited Volusia County residents. Through a previous FDEP grant, the County's Septic Upgrade Incentive Program in the DeLeon Springs Priority Focus Area has helped homeowners offset the cost of upgrading conventional septic systems to enhanced nitrogen-reducing treatment systems. Completing this planning effort will better position the County to pursue additional grant funding opportunities that could help reduce costs for homeowners in the BMAP should future projects move forward.

The study area includes portions of DeLand, Orange City, Lake Helen, DeBary, and Deltona within the Blue Spring Basin Management Action Plan. For more information about water quality initiatives in Volusia County, visit www.volusia.org/waterquality.