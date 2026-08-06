White Oaks at McHenry Earns Prestigious Memory Care Seal of Excellence

MCEN Seal of Excellence, White Oaks at McHenry

Managed by Gardant, the community joins the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners’ elite Memory Care Excellence Network.

We are honored by this distinction and look forward to continuing to enrich the lives of our residents and their families” — Debbie France, Executive Director

MCHENRY, IL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Oaks at McHenry, a memory care community managed by Gardant, has been awarded the prestigious Memory Care Seal of Excellence by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP). The distinction places White Oaks at McHenry among an elite group of providers in the Memory Care Excellence Network (MCEN), recognizing its outstanding commitment to person-centered dementia care and high operational standards.

The MCEN is a selective initiative designed to identify and support top-tier long-term care organizations. To earn inclusion, White Oaks at McHenry underwent a rigorous evaluation covering staff training, operational practices, and continuous competency in specialized memory care.

“Earned through hard work and daily dedication, this recognition highlights the extraordinary standard of care the White Oaks team delivers every single day,” said Julie Simpkins, Co-CEO of Gardant. “At Gardant, our mission is to enrich lives through compassionate, high-quality care, and we are incredibly proud to see White Oaks at McHenry recognized as a national leader in memory care.”

“Being recognized by the NCCDP validates our team's daily commitment to exceptional dementia care,” added Debbie France, Executive Director of White Oaks at McHenry. “We are honored by this distinction and look forward to continuing to enrich the lives of our residents and their families.”

The designation highlights the community's ongoing focus on providing tailored, empathetic support to residents with cognitive challenges while contributing to national best practices.

“We are thrilled to welcome White Oaks at McHenry into the Memory Care Excellence Network,” said Patrick Smith, CEO of NCCDP. “They are setting the standard for best practices and innovative care in the field.”

To learn more about White Oaks at McHenry and its specialized programs, visit whiteoaks-mchenry.com.

About Gardant

Founded in 1999, Gardant has grown into a recognized leader in senior, assisted living, and memory care. As the largest provider of assisted living in Illinois and the 5th largest in the country, Gardant manages a diverse portfolio of urban, suburban, and rural communities across six states. Collectively, these locations provide more than 9,156 homes for residents requiring independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Gardant’s mission is to lead the way in senior living through innovative and inclusive approaches. Gardant is dedicated to bringing value to all business partners and vitality to all residents and employees by providing dignified lifestyles enhanced by the core values of love, compassion, and dignity. Gardant’s commitment to excellence is nationally recognized.

About the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP)

The NCCDP is a global leader in dementia care standards, education, and certification. Through initiatives like the Memory Care Excellence Network, the NCCDP recognizes long-term care organizations that exceed industry standards in quality, safety, and resident-centered care.

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