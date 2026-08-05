Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors Welcomes Back Noah Peters as Partner in New York

Noah Peters, Partner at Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors.

Renowned litigator returns to the Brewer Firm after serving as Senior Advisor for Policy & Legal Affairs and Counsel at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Noah is an exceptional lawyer. His work at the highest levels of government provides valuable experience in confronting difficult legal and policy questions. We are pleased to welcome him back.” — William A. Brewer III, Partner at Brewer, Attorney's & Counselors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors welcomes Noah Peters back to the Firm as a Partner in its New York office following his tenure in Washington revitalizing the federal workforce and shaping policy at the highest levels of the federal government.Peters returns to Brewer after serving as Senior Advisor for Policy & Legal Affairs/Counsel at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, where he advised the OPM Director on federal workforce law, privacy & risk, administrative law, litigation, rulemaking, and government-wide implementation matters.Before joining OPM, Peters was a Partner in the Firm’s Dallas office, where he handled high-stakes litigation and appellate matters. At Brewer, Peters played an important role in its representation of the NRA in National Rifle Association of America v. Vullo, the landmark 2024 Supreme Court case concerning government coercion of private parties to suppress disfavored speech.Peters arrived at Brewer after serving as Solicitor of the Federal Labor Relations Authority, acting as the agency’s chief legal officer and chief litigation counsel. There, he represented the FLRA before the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Courts of Appeals, and U.S. District Courts, successfully briefing and arguing federal appeals while securing dismissals in multiple district-court cases."Noah is an exceptional lawyer," said Firm Partner William A. Brewer III . "His work at the highest levels of government provides valuable experience in confronting difficult legal and policy questions. We are pleased to welcome him back."Peters earned his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he also received an M.A. in American Legal History. He earned his B.A. in Politics and History from the University of Virginia.

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